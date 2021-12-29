Fiocruz’s technical note emphasizes the importance of vaccinating children against Covid | Rio de Janeiro

Fiocruz released this Tuesday (28) a technical note that highlights the importance of vaccination against Covid-19 in children.

The document emphasizes that the immunization of the age group between 5 years and 11 years will collaborate with the reduction of severe forms and deaths from the disease. Vaccination will also be able to reduce the transmission of the virus.

The publication also highlights that the vaccine will be important to define strategies for face-to-face return from school activities.

On December 16, Anvisa authorized the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old against Covid-19 with the Pfizer vaccine. The decision took place after the performance of tests and clinical trials at different stages and the use of immunizing agents in this range in other countries.

According to the statement released by Fiocruz, “although children get sick less from Covid-19 and less often develop severe forms of the disease, they transmit the virus in the school community and also outside it”.

With that, vaccination is an alternative to guarantee the presence of children in schools, as the Fiocruz document informs:

Less susceptible to severe forms of Covid-19, children and adolescents are not indifferent to its impact, when considering the mental dimension.

Studies show that the disease can cause setbacks in psychomotor development, mood, eating and sleep disorders in children.