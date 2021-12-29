Flamengo players wanted the return of Jorge Jesus

The end of the telenovela about Jorge Jesus’ return to Flamengo left the team’s players orphans. According to the report, the red-black cast was in favor of the return.

Mister, as he was affectionately called, left a close relationship with the athletes, despite making strong demands on several occasions, especially just before saying goodbye to Benfica. The wear and tear, however, was rewarded.

Jorge Jesus back to Brazil? old dream of Atlético-MG, who lost Cuca, and far from Flamengo, coach is leaving Benfica

Internally in Flamengo’s locker room, since their departure, players have complained about the lack of command of a coach who would combine content with charges par excellence.

Flamengo: Jorge Jesus x Paulo Sousa, compare the numbers and see who has done better in recent years

Jesus terminated with Benfica this Tuesday, but Flamengo’s board had already left everything agreed with another Portuguese, Paulo Sousa, since the last 25th. And he won’t go back. The announcement is even scheduled for this Wednesday.

As Jorge Jesus gave no clear signs that he wanted to return, directors Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel decided not to wait any longer. Three days later, the scenario changed, but Flamengo will not go back on the decision.

Jesus became the target of Atlético-MG, who lost coach Cuca, for personal reasons. But other clubs appear on the horizon of the Portuguese coach, such as Fenerbahce, from Turkey.