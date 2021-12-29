Flávia Alessandra’s daughter wears dental floss and GG butt draws attention

This Monday (27), the actress Giulia Costa, daughter of Flávia Alessandra, updated her Instagram feed and drew sighs from followers with a sequence of provocative photos.

In the post, the cat appeared sporting her golden tan at the edge of the pool at home. Showing that she is enjoying the beginning of the Rio summer a lot, the cat appeared wearing a thong bikini set.

Lying on large pillows installed outside the house, the artist left the big butt highlighted and received raves from fans. “Best time of year💛”, she wrote in the caption of the publication, which had 55,000 likes.

“Beautiful wealth”, “What a great body! You’re wonderful, I’m never tired of saying it!”, “The MUSE of summer”, “you perfectaaa, I love you my sweetheart 😍❤️”, “jelly bean I wasn’t prepared for this my god!! What wonderful pictures 🥺”, were some comments left by followers.

Earlier, even, Giulia she was even spotted by photographers taking a walk along the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Taking a break at Barra da Tijuca beach, she took the opportunity to take a refreshing swim.

Details about personal life

Having nearly 3 million followers on her Instagram profile, Giulia Costa revealed that she has a very affectionate relationship with her fans. The artist stated that constantly receives messages from internet users talking about his “simple way of life”.

“I get a lot of messages saying: ‘I love you because you’re people like us’, ‘we like it, you’re real’. To me everyone should be natural and true. There’s a lot of falsehood, almost a toxic positivity on social media. So, I always try to pass on to those who follow me: ‘don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Don’t blame yourself for looking bad or for not getting into a pair of pants.’ We are so kind to everyone and end up forgetting to be kind to ourselves,” said the young woman, in an interview with Quem.

Also during the interview, the famous woman commented on having a lifestyle that allows her to always be close to nature. “There are even several studies proving the effectiveness of this. It is very good to look at the sea, the horizon, take a trail. This certainly makes a lot of difference for our body, our feelings”, he said.

“It’s important and makes us land and see that it’s not all that. Before the pandemic, I studied in the afternoon, and when I came home from college, I took a dip every day. With the pandemic, I ended up not going to the beach. I went for the first time only after the second dose of the vaccine. But I love the sea. And, little by little, God willing, life will return to a new normal”, he declared.

