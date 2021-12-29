Flight cancellation rules change from January 2022; see how it looks

Image: Natal airport





In 2020 and 2021, as a result of Covid-19, specific laws made the rules for cancellation, rebooking and reimbursement of airline tickets more flexible throughout the country. The flexibility was related to the cancellation of flights that took place in the period from March 19, 2020 to December 31, 2020, which was extended to October 31, 2021 and, finally, extended to December 31, 2021 (Provisional Measure 1021/2020, Law 14034/2020 and Law 14174/21).

The lawyer specializing in Consumer Law and Professor, Marco Antonio de Araújo Jr, alert:

“the effects of flexibility apply only to cancellations made until December 31, 2021. As of January 1, 2022, law 14.174/21 will no longer take effect and the rules regarding cancellation, rebooking and refund of tickets airlines will depend on Resolution 400 of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) or on what was agreed between the airline and the consumer at the time of purchase, unless another law providing for the relaxation of consumer rights is sanctioned”.

Until December 31, 2021, the cancellation of a flight by the airline may generate a refund within 12 months, counting from the date of the canceled flight, with values ​​adjusted for inflation, without incurring a contractual penalty. Or, a credit to replace the refund of amounts paid.

Re-accommodation on another flight must also be offered, whenever possible, free of charge, on the same company or on another company. If the consumer withdraws from the flight by December 31, 2021, he may choose to receive a refund of the amounts paid, within 12 months, or he may choose to receive credit, in the amount of the air ticket, for use by him or a third party , within 18 months, without any fine.

As of January 1, 2022, if no new law is enacted, airlines will have only seven days to reimburse passengers in case of flight cancellation, including the value of the ticket and amounts paid as airport fares , without incurring a fine. The credit remains valid, replacing the refund of amounts paid, if it is in the consumer’s interest.

Re-accommodation also remains an airline duty whenever possible. If the consumer withdraws from the trip, he/she can receive a refund of the amounts paid, within a period of seven days. The airline may charge a fine/rate difference, as long as the information is made available at the time of purchase.





According to Araujo, the rules of material assistance and overbooking they remain the same from 2022. For international flights, however, ANAC decided to make the application of Resolution 400 more flexible until March 31, 2022, ensuring that the airline will not be required to provide material assistance in situations that are beyond its scope. control, such as the closure of borders or airports as determined by authorities.

Likewise, ANAC understood that airlines are not required to ensure re-accommodation on flights from other companies where there is availability of a flight from the company itself.

In the lawyer’s view, such flexibility is contrary to the provisions of the Consumer Defense Code in relation to rights previously guaranteed to passengers and, for this reason, they prove to be illegal.

“At the most critical moment for the passenger, which is when he is at a foreign airport and is prevented from boarding by Covid-19 restrictions, ANAC issues a resolution that allows the airline to stop providing material assistance to the consumer and transfer to him the full responsibility for any difficulties and losses caused by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic”.

Araujo recommends that consumers who are in these conditions prove, through photographs, footage or news, that they attended the airport and were denied boarding by the airline. In addition, they must enclose all proof of expenses related to food, transport and accommodation for the period they were unable to fly, in order to subsequently try to reach an agreement with the airline or file a lawsuit for compensation for material or moral damages, when applicable.

Source: Marco Antonio de Araújo Jr: Bachelor of Laws from FIG, specialist in New Technologies Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Master in Diffuse and Collective Rights from Metropolitan University of Santos. Doctoral student in Law at PUC/SP. Professor and founding partner of Meu Curso Educacional.



