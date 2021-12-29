Flu outbreak overcrows health facilities in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/27/2021 18:12.

Photo: Aldo Matos/Acorda Cidade | Ipê Park Polyclinic

Laiane Cruz

Patients seeking care on Monday (27) at the Emergency Care Units (UPA) and Policlinics of Feira de Santana had to face a long wait and overcrowded environments. The situation is a reflection of the flu epidemic that the city has been facing in recent days, which has led many people to seek medical help.

Photo: Paulo José/Acorda Cidade

The polyclinic in the Tomba neighborhood, for example, which mainly serves the southern region of the city, has been overcrowded since early this morning. Patients arrive with symptoms of cough, sore throat, body aches, fever, and in some cases diarrhea. The service is taking up to two hours to happen, according to the coordinator of the unit, José Pires Leal. However, many patients reported that they have been waiting much longer.

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, the coordinator of the polyclinic confirmed the delay in patient care. According to him, the city is experiencing a very large outbreak and the number of people who go to the place on Mondays triples due to the weekend.

“To give you an idea, until around 9 am, we had carried out 120 consultations, starting at 7 am. The forecast is from 1:30 am to 2:00 am for service. We ask for people’s patience. And what is aggravating is that the Clériston Andrade UPA has closed its doors, does not serve anyone, and the Tomba Polyclinic is absorbing demand not only from the Tomba area, but also from other municipalities. This has overloaded us too much”, he lamented about the situation.

José Pires also said that more serious cases and elderly people are having priority in the queue. “Those who arrive with a high fever and elderly people are giving priority.”

The situation is similar at the polyclinic in the Parque Ipê district, in the northern part of the city. The reception and the hall of the place are overcrowded and dozens of people also gather in front of the health unit. In addition, there are patients who are being placed in the unit’s garage.

A resident of Conjunto Feira VII, Ester Rodrigues sought care for her daughter in several places. She went to the Tomba polyclinic, to the UPA in Queimadinha and as she was not served, she resorted to the Ipê Park unit.

“My girl is short of breath and has a headache for three days. They are putting other people ahead, no one is being attended to. I arrived here at midday and was not assisted. I came from the UPA in Queimadinha, they ordered me to come here, we’ve run everything and we weren’t able to get assistance”, he complained.

The companion Claudia dos Santos said that the cousin’s grandmother has been hospitalized for three days at the Polyclinic of Parque Ipê, waiting for an adjustment, for having suffered an aortic aneurysm. She protested against the delay in attendance and the overcrowding of the unit with several patients presenting flu-like symptoms.

“My cousin’s grandmother has been hospitalized here for three years with an aortic aneurysm and they still haven’t regulated it. The clinic is full of patients with flu-like symptoms, which is very serious for her. A man had a stop here at the unit today, no one came to see him and he was waiting for more than half an hour. We had to scream that the patient was feeling sick. It’s a calamity, with only two doctors attending. Several patients feeling sick, with shortness of breath. The overcrowded polyclinic. Several patients here awaiting regulation due to arrest, infarction”, he declared.

Anaiana Souza de Queiroz, who lives in Campo Limpo, took her father to be assisted at the location, after having been sick at home and experiencing severe headaches and body pains.

“I went to ask why the delay was so long and the counter attendant said that there were more than five people waiting. My father has the flu, is sick, has a headache, pain in his body. They’re putting people in the garage. Are they going to wait until they die before putting them inside?” he said.

With information from reporter Paulo José do Acorda Cidade