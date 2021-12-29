Fluminense announces the hiring of a prominent side at Libertadores

In an announcement expected a few weeks ago, Fluminense signed with the side Pineida, from Barcelona de Guayaquil

THE Fluminense announced this Tuesday the hiring of left-back Mario Pineida, 29 years old. The player arrives on a one-season loan, with an option to buy, and will wear jersey 6 of the Rio team.

Revealed by Independiente del Valle, the athlete was in the Barcelona since 2016 and faced the Tricolor in the quarterfinals of the last Libertadores Conmebol, in 2021. For the Ecuador club, there were 165 matches and three goals scored.

Pineida is known for his strong marking power, as well as acting on both sides of the field. The player must present himself on January 10, when the re-presentation of the squad led by Abel Braga takes place.

“I am really happy. I’ve always dreamed of playing abroad, since I was little in my country, and now the doors of this great institution have opened for me, which has beautiful fans. And to know that great players left here, like Thiago Silva and Marcelo. It is a great honor for me to be here, I will try to defend the institution in the best way possible. I’m really looking forward to starting training, meeting my teammates, sharing the day to day and, most importantly, winning games”, he declared.

Mario Pineida is the third reinforcement announced by Fluminense for next season. The club had already agreed the signings of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo and forward Willian Bigode.