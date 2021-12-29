For Mara Maravilha, a joke with Galisteu was taken out of context: ‘Mimimi’ · TV News

Mara Maravilha apologized for having called Adriane Galisteu a “nose” in the Jogo dos Pontinhos, part of the Silvio Santos Program. During the game, the participant took a paper with the name of the presenter and needed to give tips for her partner to decide who the celebrity was. This Tuesday (28), she said that the word was taken out of context to attack her.

“No more mimimi!”, Mara revolted in a post made via Stories, on Instagram. Earlier, she had done a live on social media just to clear up the controversy.

“I’m a human being like any other, with defects and qualities. I’m in the process of evolution. I didn’t understand the reason for her reaction, for nothing. It’s unnecessary for us to call something envious, bad character, usurper, thief… When it reaches the person’s morals, the nature, the interior. That’s from the outside, if you’re big-mouthed, big-nosed, with a big head, whatever… What counts is the inside. Everything has a context”, spoke during the live broadcast.

The brunette said that she could have attributed other characteristics such as “host”, “beautiful” and “blonde”, but there are many famous with the same aspect. “Two things came into my mind, the nose and that she was at the Farm. What I know is that she is well resolved with her nose. I didn’t say she was devoid of talent. My colleague quickly solved the riddle and that was it. It was a game, a joke, it wasn’t something random or free,” he justified.

“She can’t say anything else, and what we say is interpreted differently, not with the intention that we say. This situation at Galisteu is enough. I see that her return to TV is an answer to many situations . […] What’s the problem with being a big nose? Me too! What’s the problem with having a big butt like Jojo Todynho? If she wasn’t offended, why make such a fuss?” she concluded.

Adriane responded to Mara with a self-acceptance post on her Instagram. “Me and my nose again… Have you ever wondered why you charge so much and find yourself so flawed? For the simple fact of listening to others. You care a lot about what the other person will think”, she wrote without mentioning names.