For Sidnei Piva, no passenger was harmed by Itapemirim’s cancellations





Businessman Sidnei Piva, owner of Grupo Itapemirim, was interviewed by journalist Roberto Cabrini and the content was aired yesterday (26), during the program Domingo Espetacular, on TV Record. Piva again blamed the third-party company that provided airport services for the suspension of flights and said that his company did not harm any passengers.

outsource the blame

Although it understands that Itapemirim Transportes Aéreas (ITA) has responsibility for travel cancellations, Piva once again blamed the outsourced company WFS Orbital for the suspension of flights. In his understanding, his supplier had no reason to leave the airport and that this “surprised them”.

The contractor, however, disputes. In a note to Record, WFS Orbital informed that payments by Itapemirim had been delayed since September and that, even so, it continued providing services until notified by the airline, on December 17, that the flights were suspended.

You think you didn’t hurt anyone

In the businessman’s mind, he still believes that Itapemirim will fly again and that “it will be one of the best companies in the country”. Asked by Roberto Cabrini that he would not be able to do this by canceling flights, Piva replied, saying that he did all this “out of respect for the passenger, having harmed no one”.

For Piva, the fact that he offers reimbursement of tickets to passengers affected by cancellations is enough for him to understand that he did not harm anyone. According to him, the “company is not taking anything away from people, but returning the value of the service not provided”.

Procon and the Ministry of Justice contest this thesis. Let passengers down in the middle of the airport, without prior notice, on Christmas Eve; and having sold tickets on the day the operations were suspended, they can testify against Itapemirim. This without going into previous issues, such as multiple cancellations without notice, and without offering alternatives, or the charters to Uruguay in the Libertadores Final, which made the company cancel all regular flights that weekend.

Remembering that the Law provides for a minimum advance notice for passengers to be notified of cancellations. Article 12 of ANAC Resolution 400 says that “Changes made on a scheduled basis by the carrier, in particular regarding the time and itinerary originally contracted, must be informed to passengers at least 72 (seventy-two) hours in advance”.

This was not the case of Itapemirim, which canceled flights abruptly and without notice, and therefore, it could be understood that the passenger was indeed harmed. In addition, the injured passenger can request compensation for the amount paid on another airline, even if the ticket has cost twice, triple, quadruple the original. In addition, there are also costs with tours, stays, and others that passengers have committed to, and many of them do not allow refunds in case of cancellation, leaving a huge loss.

The full interview is available below, incorporated from Domingo Espetacular’s YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKnOAqZY_OM



