For the first time, the world surpasses 1 million cases of Covid in 24 hours

For the first time, more than one million cases of Covid-19 have been registered worldwide in a single day. On December 27, the platform “Our World in Data”, associated with the University of Oxford, recorded a record 1.4 million cases in 24 hours.

The first major brand had been registered on January 7 this year, with almost 900,000 infected, three months later the numbers have already been exceeded three times. Data have been compiled since January 2020, when the first Covid-19 cases emerged in China.

January 7, 2021: 892.8 thousand

April 22, 2021: 902.6 thousand

April 23, 2021: 904.4 thousand

April 28, 2021: 905.8 thousand

December 23, 2021: 983.3 thousand

December 27, 2021: 1.4 million

The Ômicron variant, which appeared in November and is already in global circulation, is responsible for the new peak in cases. Despite being less lethal than other versions of the virus, Ômicron has been spreading very quickly.