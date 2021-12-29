For the first time, the world surpasses 1 million cases of Covid in 24 hours
Abhishek Pratap 1 min agoNewsComments Off on For the first time, the world surpasses 1 million cases of Covid in 24 hours0 Views
For the first time, more than one million cases of Covid-19 have been registered worldwide in a single day. On December 27, the platform “Our World in Data”, associated with the University of Oxford, recorded a record 1.4 million cases in 24 hours.
The first major brand had been registered on January 7 this year, with almost 900,000 infected, three months later the numbers have already been exceeded three times. Data have been compiled since January 2020, when the first Covid-19 cases emerged in China.
January 7, 2021: 892.8 thousand
April 22, 2021: 902.6 thousand
April 23, 2021: 904.4 thousand
April 28, 2021: 905.8 thousand
December 23, 2021: 983.3 thousand
December 27, 2021: 1.4 million
The Ômicron variant, which appeared in November and is already in global circulation, is responsible for the new peak in cases. Despite being less lethal than other versions of the virus, Ômicron has been spreading very quickly.
In this new moment of the pandemic, the United States is leading the growth of cases, there were more than 512,553 diagnoses on Monday, about 37% of the total. Next is the United Kingdom (318,699 cases, equivalent to 23%) and Spain – with about 15% of the total.
Countries reinforce measures
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the main health agencies in the United States, this Monday (27/12) updated the rules regarding the isolation and testing of Covid-19 cases. The recommended time goes from 10 to 5 days, followed by constant use of a mask for another 5 days when the patient is in contact with other people.
3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (1)
First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
This is because the change has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against other variants and spreads fasterPeter Dazeley/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
Body pain, headache, fatigue, night sweats, a sore throat and elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for examplepixabay
omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant
The emergence of the variant is also unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
The first is that the variant began development in mid-2020, in an under-tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
The second is that Ômicron emergence may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and less likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, if it developed in it and returned to infect a humanAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or DeltaAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
Afraid of a new wave, countries have tightened restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it is spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining groundWalrus Images/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of HealthWalrus Images/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
Because of the variant’s ability to spread, the WHO advises that people get vaccinated with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitizedAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5)
The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments be preferredJuFagundes/ Getty Images
0
The arrival of Ômicron led countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States to announce new guidelines for the movement of people. In Germany, the meetings can take place with a maximum of 10 people vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus. Furthermore, cultural and sporting events are only allowed without the presence of an audience.
In France, circulation in certain types of establishments is subject to the vaccination passport and the government recommends the adoption of work on at least two days a week. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have set new limits on meeting people and restricted the opening hours of bars. In England, the government awaits more evidence on the health service’s ability to cope with the high rates of infection.