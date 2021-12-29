Former CEO of Itapemirim says he left office because he didn’t see money coming in

The former executive of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos Tiago Senna said that he left his post after suspecting the millionaire contributions promised to the company. The statement was made by the former CEO during an interview with Veja magazine.

The change in the direction of the company took place in May, a few weeks before the start of regular flights. Senna was replaced by Adalberto Bogsan as vice president of new business for the group. The company suspended operations on December 17, taking passengers by surprise and causing chaos at airports across the country.

The investor’s non-entry was a major factor in my refusal to take over the company, which is why I did not continue as the airline’s CEO, even before the first flight. My later departure from the group was for intimate reasons, as the new businesses were not aligned with my principles. Tiago Senna, in an interview with Veja magazine

In February, the owner of the group, Sidnei Piva de Jesus, announced a US$ 500 million investment in the new company through a government fund in the United Arab Emirates. The money didn’t arrive, but still, the ITA took off.

Among the problems pointed out for the suspension of the company’s activities are late wages and debts with suppliers.

In a note sent to UOL, Itapemirim claimed that it was negotiating individually with each of its creditors. As for the delay in employee payments, the company said it faced a specific difficulty, which meant that half of each salary was paid at the beginning of December and the rest had to be paid in installments.

In an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, last week, Piva said that the suspension of activities does not mean that the company will stop flying. “Suspended is not cancelled. When we return, we will have to fill in all the Anac questionnaires, but Itapemirim should be able to return soon,” he said.

The executive stated that the company’s activities were suspended due to an “operational” problem. According to him, the service at the airports was done by outsourced employees. One of the contracted companies, Orbital, reportedly stopped activities “suddenly”.

In response to Estadão, the president of Orbital, Rubens Filho, said that Piva’s speeches are “untruths”, and that the third party continues to provide assistance to the affected passengers.

Anac: company cannot ‘leave customers to the ground’

Also last week, the president of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), Juliano Noman, stated that the company cannot simply suspend operations and then say that it will return to flying. Anac is the body responsible for regulating the airline industry.

“The first point is that we were taken by surprise. We didn’t expect the company to stop. We were following the operations of ITA, as well as all the other companies. There was a movement of resumption. The ITA itself was improving the occupation of the aircraft. because, as it gets better known, more people buy their tickets.”, Noman said.