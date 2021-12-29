Former Inter, Guilherme Parede reports work with Medina at Talleres: “Take out of the comfort zone” | International

Inter will have a demanding coach, but one who motivates and doesn’t neglect complicity with the players. Who guarantees it is an old acquaintance from Colorados. the attacker Guilherme Parede has worked with Alexander Medina for the past two years at Talleres.

After working in Beira-Rio on loan in 2019, Parede ended up being traded by Coritiba to the Córdoba club. Six months later, Cacique and the commission landed at Talleres. The partnership went through a hiatus in August, when the player was loaned to Vasco. However, he returned at the end of the year.

Parede, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in April, was enchanted by the coaching staff. Assistant Jadson Viera, who is from Rio Grande do Sul from Santana do Livramento, facilitated the relationship, even because of the language, but the relationship was close with everyone.

The partnership shared space with teachings and demands. Despite preferring to act from the sides, Parede came to be used as the most advanced man. With one requirement: never give up on bids and always try to evolve, as revealed in a chat with ge.

Medina makes the front people rotate and play in other positions. I played extreme, but I was a 9 at Bombonera. He likes to take you out of your comfort zone. Anyone who doesn’t run will be left behind. — Guilherme Parede, striker for Talleres and ex-Inter

Cacique signed with Inter for one season. If you place the team in the 2023 edition of Libertadores, a clause will be triggered that renews the contract for another year.

Guilherme guarantees that he has not yet been contacted by former teammates at the club from Rio Grande do Sul to seek tips about Medina. Some of them, however, he reveals in the interview below. Check out:

ge – How was working with Medina?

William Wall – I spent two years with him. He’s a hell of a trainer. You got the best of me. He is demanding, intense and likes to train a lot. Very intelligent. He is a guy who is friends with athletes, totally good. It is always very up to date. Medina likes an intense player who runs a lot.

How is the relationship with the technical committee?

(Auxiliary) Jadson (Viera) is very good, as is (auxiliary) Fernando (Machado). They are spectacular, good, without malice. I adapted very well. The commission is excellent. He’s a nice trainer. The guys are the players’ friends. They know how to deal with everyday life.

How do you rate Medina’s work?

Football is number. In two years, it took to Sudamericana and now to Libertadores. We were third in the Argentine Championship. The numbers say it all. He’s a hell of a trainer. He will do a lot of work there at Inter.

What have you improved with Medina?