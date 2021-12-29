Former Itapemirim executive tells Veja that he left the company because money never entered

The departure of former CEO Tiago Senna from Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) and Vice President of the Group, shortly before the airline suspended its activities, was, for many, a big surprise. Senna was responsible for leading the airline’s certification process.





Senna is a well-known executive in the airline industry, with vast experience that includes Rio Sul and Varig, and he was one of the “strong” names in the company’s administrative and technical staff at the time the company sought its certification with ANAC.

After obtaining the COA, Senna remained at the head of the airline for a few more weeks, before relocating to other projects within the group, passing the CEO’s baton to Adalberto Bogsan.

Months later, in November, Senna left the air group for good, citing reasons for “intimate forum”, while he thanked and was publicly greeted on social media by other Itapemirim executives and employees. However, in a statement to Veja magazine, the former CEO of the airline gave a new tone to the conversation.

To journalist Josette Goulart, Senna told that he left the company because the investors promised by Sidnei Piva (Group president) had not entered, especially the Arab fund that had been announced in 2020 during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

This money never arrived at the company, and neither the real names of the investors or the fund were revealed, generating distrust in the market, even before the first ITA flight, about the company’s ability to remain operating.

In fact, in the months that followed, it became known that Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) was financing itself with resources from other companies in the group, including assets sold in the judicial recovery process.

Finally, in Veja’s Radar Econômico column, Senna said that the definitive exit of the Itapemirim Group was because “the new businesses were not aligned with its principles”, without detailing what the new proposals and personal code would be.

ITA still has suspended operations, large fines, no real forecast of return, and no investor yet disclosed.



