France has record high of new covid cases in one day







France records surge in covid-19 hospitalizations Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

France reported a record high of 179,807 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday, one of the highest daily figures in the world since the start of the pandemic.

This is the largest number of new daily infections in Europe, according to data available on the Covidtracker.fr website. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the United States and India alone have reported daily averages of new cases above 200,000. As of Monday, the US reported more than 505,000 new cases of Covid-19.

Also on Tuesday, the UK reported a record 129,471 new cases of Covid-19, but the data did not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas period.

The previous French record of 104,611 was set on Saturday, coming after the November 11, 2020 high of 86,852 was surpassed by two consecutive days of more than 90,000 new cases daily at the end of last week.

The seven-day moving average of new cases in France, which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities, has hit a new record total of 87,500. On Sunday and Monday, the Ministry of Health reported only about 30,000 new cases a day.

Also on Monday, the government announced new measures to contain infections, including limits on the size of agglomerations, a ban on the consumption of food and beverages in transport systems and a return to the mandatory use of masks in open spaces.