France registers 180,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours and sets record since the start of the pandemic | World

Three days after surpassing the barrier of 100,000 daily infections, France broke its record again this Tuesday (28), by registering 179,807 new cases of Covid. It is the highest number of new cases registered daily since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The data reflect the high transmission of the omicron variant across French territory. “Everything indicates that we can reach more than 250,000 cases per day by the beginning of January”, predicted Health Minister Olivier Véran, during a press conference last Monday (27), when new sanitary measures were announced in the country. .

Since Monday, remote work has become the rule for all companies that can adopt it. The mask has also become mandatory on busy streets, as well as in closed places.

Bars and cafes, which already require a health passport at the entrance, can no longer serve customers standing up, thus reducing crowding inside. And the number of people at events for the general public was limited: 5,000 people outdoors or 2,000 people indoors, affecting sports matches and shows.

With the increase in cases, experts have criticized the position of the French government, which decided not to adopt a curfew that could disrupt the New Year or postpone going back to school, as some of the neighboring countries did.

“I think we should have intervened when Ômicron started to appear in Europe” in mid-December, reacted Dominique Costagliola, epidemiologist and research director at Inserm, at Le Monde, on Tuesday. “On the contrary, we play Russian roulette hoping for the best.”

According to Santé publique France, the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized continues to increase: there are currently 17,405 Covid patients hospitalized, with 3,416 of them in ICUs.

The unvaccinated are the majority in hospitals. According to data from French authorities, there are 176 unvaccinated patients in the ICU per million inhabitant. While the rate is 6.68 per million people among those who took the anti-covid vaccine and its booster.

New Year’s Eve in moderation

In order to limit “the impact on society of a multiplication of contamination and cases of contact, which can lead to a paralysis of public and private services”, the government must “adjust” by the end of the week the rules for the isolation of the people tested positive and their contact cases.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin urged mayors to take steps to “deter public meetings” and impose the wearing of masks in the city center, notably for New Year’s Eve. The consumption of alcohol on the streets is prohibited on this date.

The government of Emmanuel Macron did not impose a limit on the number of people for the party on December 31st, but in a televised message they asked the population to reduce contacts and take moderation as a measure.

The next step announced will be the adoption of a vaccination passport in the country, scheduled for mid-January. With this, only those who are vaccinated will have access to bars, restaurants, museums and places of access to the general public, for example. The goal is to reach the approximately 5 million French people who are still recalcitrant to the immunizing agent.

However, for the measure to take effect, the Executive’s bill will have to be approved by the National Assembly.