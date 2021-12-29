From snow to desert, Brazilians travel the world on bamboo bikes







Ricardo Martins, in Tanzania, beside a bamboo bicycle used to travel across different countries Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brazil

Ricardo Martins, 36, from Rio de Janeiro, has been traveling the world on a bicycle since 2007. Tired of office life and a traditional routine, he quit his job and went to South America with just R$ 385.

In this first stage, which earned him the nickname “Roda América”, he was away from home for four years.

At the time, his companion was a traditional aluminum bike called Capitu, which was stolen in Rio de Janeiro shortly after he returned to Brazil.

“It was very traumatic. I joke that it was the same when Tom Hanks lost Wilson in castaway“, he tells the BBC.

Back in the country, he tried to resume a “normal” life and began studying sociology. However, it no longer fit the traditional standards of a business or life, as he defines it.

As she always enjoyed different experiences, she thought she could go back to her travels with another “skinny”, only this time she would be made of bamboo.

He discovered the means of transport after seeing a man walking down the street and was curious to ask how the bicycle worked.

“He built these kinds of bikes and he even custom-built them. You can make the bamboo lighter and darker and just the way you want it. Measure your leg and everything. Fits like a wedding ring.”

When it was ready, it was named Dulcinea.

In 2016, after receiving the bike, he went on another one and a half year trip across the African continent, starting in Cape Town, South Africa, and ending in Alexandria, Egypt.

In all, adding up the two journeys, he has pedaled more than 50 thousand kilometers. “She proved to be resistant and I always took her to very strong extremes. She absorbs the impact”, he says.

Beginning of the journey through the Americas

Even requiring a lot of effort when pedaling, the carioca was already familiar with cycling, as he commuted by bicycle to work every day.

When he decided to leave Brazil, Ricardo had never left the city of Rio de Janeiro on a bicycle.

As he had already achieved his first goal in life, which was to provide more comfort to his family, he decided to travel by bike across the continent, precisely because it was challenging.

His bicycle works almost like a house, where he stores a tent, a stove and a sleeping bag.





Ricardo Martins during a visit to Cairo, Egypt Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brazil

When he decided to go to South America, he left the Penha neighborhood, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro, went to Mato Grosso do Sul and arrived in Bolivia.

To his surprise, when he arrived in the neighboring country, he was robbed. “Back then I didn’t put money in the bank and it wasn’t as easy as it is today. I lost almost everything and got seven dollars,” he recalls.

As he had to get by and recover the money to continue with the trip, he began to provide marketing consultancy and other services to the Ministry of Tourism of La Paz. From there, he structured himself financially.

Also in Bolivia, the traveler was contaminated with salmonella (infection by bacteria) twice and was also diagnosed with typhoid fever. “I couldn’t take any medicine because of the hepatitis in the blood and liver. I was on the serum for two weeks. I almost died”, he says.

During the four years he was in South America, Ricardo had many unforeseen events. While in Argentina, he fell in love with a woman and wanted to stay longer in the country. However, he ended up breaking his knee fighting taekwondo. To recover, he had to undergo three surgeries. Even in the face of these adversities, he says that if the trip hadn’t been that way, it wouldn’t have had much charm.

On the road, he says that he has come to believe more in the human race and that it is possible to meet people without interest. “Hospitality always exists,” he says.

And even being on the same continent, the sociologist claims that there are many differences between countries. “When you change continents, everything changes. Bolivia was the most different place I had the opportunity to visit. It has a very strong national identity. It has mountains, Andean peoples, incredible cities and a fantastic Latin American history.”

Africa on a bamboo bike

The choice for Africa as the next destination was due to curiosity motivated by little knowledge about the continent, according to Ricardo. “I thought about which continent I was most ignorant of,” he says.

He started in South Africa and the plans were to cross from the extreme south to the north of the continent, arriving in Egypt. But as unforeseen events always occur, it was stolen in the first 20 kilometers of the trip.

When he had to stop to fix the tire of his bicycle in front of one of the most dangerous slums in the country, he was startled: an armed man came towards him and assaulted him. “He took money, my kindle and my computer,” he recalls.

Because of that, he had to change his travel plans and as there were still 15 thousand kilometers in the itinerary, he thought about how he could get the money back.

He chose to work in a bar in Zanzibar, Tanzania, for a few months. “Zanzibar looks like (islands) Maldives. Africa has a lot of surprises in my life,” he says. On the island, Ricardo also had some problems, which he recalls today with laughter and enthusiasm.

Once, while sleeping in a straw house, he found himself in the middle of a fire. Villagers were cleaning the yard using fire, a spark hit their house and quickly began to burn everything.

“I was lying in the hammock reading and I started to run away. I only managed to save my bike, but I lost my traveling gear, clothes, sleeping bag. The whole house caught fire,” he says.

Due to the incident, he needed to open a “kitty” on the website support yourself and continue producing travel content.

The initiative worked and the community was growing and helping him throughout the script. He created videos and posts for social media only with his cell phone and a bluetooth keyboard.

Even having some problems during the trip, the sociologist says that the journey had more positives than negatives.

Ricardo claims that he was able to see the reality of the African country up close and demystify some stereotypes.





Brazilian Ricardo Martins passing through Ethiopia during a journey on a bamboo bike Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brazil

In Mozambique, for example, he was surprised by the hospitality of some police officers who helped him and were not corrupt at any time — the country has a reputation for having one of the most corrupt police forces in the world, says Ricardo.

He recalls that police stations were great for acquiring drinking water and electricity. Some officials even added him to Whatsapp and warned him of possible clashes, civil wars at the borders and in other countries on the continent.

In Ethiopia, he was also able to see the country better beyond poverty. Ricardo says that the place has incredible landscapes and that the people are very receptive.

In Kenya, he visited the Turkana desert, a place that reveals a lot about human history. The temperature often reached 52 degrees.

“Psychologically it is very difficult to bear it, but not physically. I drank 10 liters of water and made homemade serum to drink and not dehydrate,” he says.

After a year and four months traveling around the country, he ended his trip in Egypt and was received by the Brazilian ambassador in the country. “He received me in a suit and I had lost ten kilos and had a hole in my sneakers,” he jokes.

During the years he spent planning his trips, Ricardo developed works on sustainability and mobility, lectured in some countries and carried out distance academic research – that’s why he was known by international authorities.

From desert heat to ice in Europe

After finishing his journey in Africa, he decided to face the freezing temperatures of Europe. This time, he would also explore the continent from one end to the other.

Every day he cycled an average of 100 kilometers and now he had to deal with the snow. As he didn’t have proper materials for ice, he thought about how he could earn money to support himself and buy accessories for low temperatures.

Luckily, he was invited to speak at a European company and received a great payment, which was enough to buy clothes and other thermal equipment. “It was the first time I’ve had a harsh winter. Any mistake costs your life,” he adds.





Sociologist at his bamboo bike while passing through Paris Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brazil

Ricardo remembers that he reached temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius and that, at times, he worried.

“I spent three months in the UK, wintered in Scotland and Wales. I camped in the snow.”

In all, there were 30 countries for just over a year, always traveling on bamboo bikes.

Even along the way, he felt the need to repay what he had already gained during that time on the road.

While still in Europe, he asked for funds from the community of followers who accompanied him and bought 100 pairs of shoes for refugees who made the journey across borders on foot.

The intention was to buy boots resistant to negative temperatures. “I did it through an NGO and managed to raise money for 115 pairs of shoes”, he says.

From the world to Queimados, in Rio de Janeiro

Back in Brazil, Ricardo was working at INEA (State Environmental Institute) and one of his colleagues at the company said that the city of Queimados, in the lowlands of Rio de Janeiro, had been ranked as the most violent in the country. This intrigued the sociologist, who wanted to change this reality in some way.





Sociologist created a workshop to teach favela residents how to build bamboo bicycles Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brazil

He sought out leaders in the city and came up with the idea of ​​encouraging social change through the bicycle. It was then that he organized a workshop in the community to show how it was possible to create bamboo bikes.

He created the Burnt Pedal, which works to create these means of transport and also generates income for residents.

To test the practice, they chose ex-convicts, housewives, people who left shelters and other individuals in situations of vulnerability.

To acquire resources, they created a crowdfunding (collective financing) and with the money raised they managed to buy land for renovations and the creation of new bicycles. “It is possible to sell the bicycle and generate income for the community”, he reinforces.

They still collect bicycles from condominiums in the south side of Rio de Janeiro, make repairs to make them even newer and serve as a means of transport for food application delivery people.

Ricardo headed the project, but trained other leaders to play and carry out the idea, even though he was outside Brazil.

Today, he lives with his wife in Cairo, Egypt, and plans to ride Dulcinea once again around the world, but this time the destination will be the Asian continent.