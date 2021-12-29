Ftima Bernardes on fake news posted by Eduardo Bolsonaro: ‘Crime’ – Politics

Ftima repudiates fake news (photo: TV Globo/Reproduo) The presenter Ftima Bernardes denied a post made by Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) on Sunday (26/12). The images insinuated that Ftima was discussing, in her program, the cancellation of Christmas due to the temporary “outings” of inmates at the end of the year.

The prints have the following sentences: “The importance of the end-of-year ‘outing’ – Reintegrating inmates can be beneficial to society” and “Contagious supper – Specialists warn of Christmas crowds”. The images, however, were tampered with.

In fact, Ftima was arguing about songs that marked the lives of the audience and about the right of application drivers.

Images have been tampered with (photo: TV Globo/Reproduo)

In her speech, the presenter lamented that the son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has shared a misinformation.

“Unfortunately, even Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro shared. The stripe has a different color, the letter is not the same font, it completely changes the context. Let’s discuss the right of application drivers, now it starts that I wouldn’t spend Christmas with my family because I’m against supper and the lie keeps growing in a way. The name of this crime, no joke, gossip, crime and it has to be punished. We help by not sharing false news. Check. Do not fall for these lies, it confuses people, it interferes with the work of serious people”, said Ftima.