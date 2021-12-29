Gabigol in the Premier League? The newspaper cites the interest of the English club and says what prevents the top scorer’s return to Europe

Flamengo’s top scorer missed Inter Milan and Benfica before returning to Brazilian football

the english newspaper mirror disclosed this Tuesday (28) that the Newcastle is interested in hiring Gabriel Barbosa, the Gabigol, top scorer and idol of the Flamengo.

The Brazilian’s name gained strength at the club after the deal with Darwin Nuñez, a Uruguayan who belongs to Benfica, don’t go ahead. The Portuguese club, which this Tuesday dismissed Jorge Jesus from the position of coach, does not intend to sell the young man.

With an “infinite” budget since it was bought by investors in Saudi Arabia, Newcastle is looking for reinforcements to improve its campaign in the Premier League. The team is in second place in the championship and is at serious risk of relegation, as it has only won one of the 19 games it has played.

This is a point that, according to the mirror, hinders Gabigol’s departure. Newcastle would like to have the 9 shirt on loan until June, when the European season ends, and then decide whether or not it’s worth investing in his definitive signing.

According to the English daily, Flamengo would even accept the deal, as long as Newcastle ran into the mandatory purchase clause, in the amount of 17 million pounds (just above R$128 million), if the club avoids relegation in the Premier League.

The problem is that Gabigol would not be convinced that this transfer is the best possible option. According to sources heard by mirror, the striker has doubts whether Newcastle can attract quality reinforcements in the window that now opens in January. Therefore, he prefers to continue at Flamengo.

If negotiations advance, it will be another chance for Gabriel to return to Europe. He went through the Inter Milan and also for Benfica, until he returned to Brazilian football. His contract with Flamengo runs until the end of 2024.

