Game of the Stars has Zico acting for 6 min and ex-Vasco’s great goal

Filled with stars from the world of football, the traditional Jogo das Estrelas, an event promoted annually by Zico, had a show of plastic throws and irreverence tonight.

Played at the Luso-Brasileiro Stadium due to the renovations in Maracanã, the match was played between “Amigos do Zico” (team in red) against “Estrelas do Futebol” (team in white).

Unable to run due to hip surgery, 68-year-old Zico participated in the game for just six minutes. Applauded by the crowd, he was replaced by Thiago Coimbra, his son.

“Unfortunately there was no possibility for me to play. When you lose your balance, it’s very difficult to participate in any sport. I’m doing physiotherapy sessions and if I have to undergo another surgery to put the prosthesis, we start thinking about it “, said the former midfielder to SporTV shortly after leaving the pitch.

The first goal of the game came with Athirson, from the red team. The ex-back hit the cross and didn’t give Carlos Germano a chance to defend himself. Shortly after, “Soccer Stars” turned with goals from former strikers Grafite and Jonas.

Still in the 1st half, former midfielder Ramon, Vasco’s idol, scored a great goal and extended the score to the white team after a beautiful dribble by the cow in Léo Moura.

The 2nd stage had a more rhythmic pace and fewer chances for a goal. The red team even reduced the score with Zé Roberto, but failed to draw. In the end, the duel ended 3-2.