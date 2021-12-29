Game of the Stars is balanced, with beautiful goals and has a brief participation by Zico, who was applauded

Players from the present and the past gathered this Tuesday, on Ilha do Governador, to celebrate and act for the 17th Game of the Stars, this time far from Maracanã. In a festive atmosphere and with a lively crowd (about 4,000 people) at the Luso-Brasileiro Stadium, Zico, the party’s owner, only performed for five minutes, due to physical limitations, and was duly applauded. The score ended 3-2 for the white team: Grafite, Jonas and Ramon scored for the winning side, while Athirson and Zé Roberto scored for the red (Galinho’s).

The first goal of the game was scored by Athirson, who reminded fans of their old times, with the red team (Zico’s). He infiltrated the area and puffed up the net, at the angle, without giving Carlos Germano a chance. Afterwards, the white team started to speed up thanks to the good participation of the Botafogo Rafael defender. His privileged physical shape prevailed, and from there came the turning point: goals from opportunists from Grafite and Jonas, after remaining in the area.

And the initial stage ended 3 to 1: Ramon still scored a beautiful goal after individual play. Adriano lost goals (which frustrated the crowd, but did not prevent the Emperor from being one of the most celebrated), Júnior distributed beautiful passes and Zé Roberto, who ended his career in 2017, ran across the field like a boy.

Adriano was present and acted throughout the first half (Photo: Cleber Mendes / LANCEPRESS!)

The second half had very few clear chances. And this is due a lot to the commitment of the defender Dede, who wasted thirst and took the opportunity to regain fitness while looking for a club. The red team, modified with white for festive reasons, had difficulty reacting.

A foul near the box for Petkovic didn’t help the reaction, but a shot from outside Zé Roberto, Brazilian champion for Fla, found the angle and cashed: 3-2, the final scorer of a game that proved, once again, an attraction Apart from the end of the year in the Marvelous City, the money for tickets will be donated to charitable institutions.