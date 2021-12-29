Globo evaluates Michelle Barros instead of Renata Vasconcellos at JN

Since she debuted at Globo as a presenter in 2016, Michelle Barros has been taking a meteoric rise. Currently on Bom Dia SP, as Rodrigo Bocardi’s replacement and even appearing on Jornal Nacional to talk about Covid-19, the woman from Alagoas became favorite for the direction of the network to replace Renata Vasconcellos in the future.

According to the On the small screen, Barros, 42, joined the radar of the channel’s journalism summit to definitively assume the chair of Renata Vasconcellos when the experienced journalist leaves the role of regular presenter at Jornal Nacional. This would be the most important chair dance of the network’s recent times, although not the first, as many changes took place in 2021 and took important names from the house to other programs, such as Maju Coutinho, who went to Fantástico.

It is not yet on Globo’s radar, however, to remove Vasconcellos from his role in the channel’s main newscast and, for this reason, Michelle will be tested for the public to get used to it. The station is evaluating the role of the journalist in the group of professionals who rotate during the days off of the head of Jornal Nacional. Not just on Saturdays, as is more common, but on holidays, vacations and other times when Renata cannot present the journalist.

Michelle Barros has been well evaluated at Globo

Michelle Barros has been highly praised in Globo’s corridors and is seen as a promising talent for the coming years of journalism. With Maju in Fantástico, she came to be seen as one of the options to replace Vasconcellos ahead of JN.

In 2016, with the loss of some professionals and being left out, Globo decided to promote some reporters to occasional presenters. Discreet, the woman from Alagoas who was already working on SP programs at the station, asked to have a party, surprising the bosses. Even nervous, she did well and ended up joining the rotation to cover breaks at SPTV and, from then on, went up the ladder of journalism at Globo.