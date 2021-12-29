Glória Maria talks about dating five people at the same time: “I don’t care, I live”; watch

Sincere! Responsible for presenting “Retrospectiva 2021”, yesterday (27), on TV Globo, Glória Maria also decided to take stock of her life over the past two years. In a chat with Narcisa Tamborindeguy, on Instagram, the journalist addressed a “controversy”, her relationship with five people at the same time, and recalled the moment she was diagnosed with a brain tumor, in 2019.

When asked about the multiple relationships, Glória lamented the public’s shock, pointing out that everything happened in a very different time, but insisted that she is free to do what she wants with her life. “I mentioned on a podcast that I’ve dated five at the same time and everyone was shocked. But the truth is. But it was a time when there was no internet or social network, so we lived and were not worried about the lives of others”, analyzed the presenter. She added: “I don’t care, I live, I’m free. If I get worried about it at this point in my life, I’ll go crazy”.

Still discussing her romantic life, Maria ended up praising the beauty of rapper Mano Brown and then revealed one of the biggest crushes on her “list” – former US President Barack Obama. Jeez! “This is really the crush of my life. The only thing I wanted to have before I died is a full day with Obama.” she joked. Relief! Hahaha

In a conversation with Narcissa, the journalist also opened up the game about the diagnosis of cancer, which took place in December 2019, and told how she dealt with the tumor, which greatly affected her physical appearance. “After having swollen 14 kg during my treatment, taking steroids, thank God I managed to lose 16 kg. I’m thin, recovered, beautiful, happy with my daughters and I continue to treat myself, undergoing immunotherapy”, shared Glory.

“Every day, for me, is a moment of fear for my recovery. The experience I’ve been living these last two years, which is an experience of fear, a constant fright, because a brain tumor is something that scares. With each exam, with each test you take, you are afraid of a fragment coming back”, he reflected. “It’s like you’ve been living on a gallows the entire time. And if you’re afraid, you don’t live. So I have learned this art of living without being afraid of fear. And this is a daily exercise”, she concluded. Watch the full below: