Gloria Perez remembers her daughter’s murder 29 years ago and receives affectionate messages: ‘Time doesn’t ease’

Gloria Perez shared on her Instagram in the early hours of this Tuesday, the 28th, a message recalling the murder of her daughter, Daniella Perez. Today it is exactly 29 years since the actress was killed by Guilherme de Padua, her romantic partner in the soap opera “De corpo e alma”, when she was just 22 years old. Raul Gazolla, then husband of the actress, also shared the post.

“Time doesn’t alleviate anything. Neither the pain nor the anger over the impunity of the murderers. Yes, psychopaths are not fictional figures – they are among us. And greed kills”, says the text published by Gloria.

Read too: Tiago Leifert speaks up after controversy with Ícaro Silva: ‘I was very upset’

In the comments, celebrities and friends showed support. Maitê Proença wished her feelings to the author of novels and wrote:

“I go to tears every time you talk about Dani’s tragedy.”

“Endless pain,” said Deborah Evelyn.

“Saudades always. Receive my most affectionate kiss”, published Silvia Buarque.

Read too: Giovanna Grigio can’t hold back with her debut in her first international work: ‘I’m freaking out with anxiety’

Fans and followers also wrote messages of support for the screenwriter, as well as reminiscing about the big loss in 1992.

“I was a child when it happened and even today, at 34 years old, when I see a picture of her my chest hurts,” said one netizen.

“I remember as if it were yesterday… I was only 9 years old, but I suffered a lot because I was a fan”, wrote another.

“It is revolting to have followed at the time and to know that these psychopaths live normally. A lot of injustice, a lack of respect, compassion, empathy”, vents another follower.

Documentary

A documentary about Daniella Perez is being produced and will feature interviews with artists such as Roberto Carlos, Fábio Assunção, Claudia Raia, and then-husband Raul Gazolla. For the project’s director, the work will discuss important issues in society and also want to help bring about justice.

Roberto Carlos and the director of the documentary Photo: Reproduction

Roberto Carlos doesn’t usually do many interviews. In times before the pandemic, for example, the artist held only one annual press conference on his cruise. But the singer also has a long friendship with Glória Perez. Songs of the King have already packed great characters of the novelist, who often makes special requests for composition to him. In “A Força do Quero (2017)”, for example, Roberto made “Mermaid” for the character Ritinha, by Isis Valverde. In “Salve Jorge” (2012), the artist made “This guy is me”, a romantic theme for the characters of Nanda Costa and Rodrigo Lombardi. The author was called by Roberto Carlos to oversee a film about his life.

see more: Maurílio’s family explains ‘complication’ in the singer’s hospitalization and cites expectations for tracheostomy: ‘Preserving vocal chords’

“What kindness, tenderness and generosity. Roberto is pure light. I dedicate this moment to our beloved Glória Perez”, wrote Tatiana Issa, production director, while posing next to the King.

“This series deals with important topics such as femicide, the blaming of the victim, the media circus, the details of the crime, among others, but above all tells the story of the struggle of a mother, who even after 30 years, continues to fight like a lion . Let’s go hand in hand to give our Dany the justice she so deserves,” said Tatiana Issa, the director of the project that will air on HBO Max in 2022, on Instagram.

The filmmaker, who started out as an actress, got to know Daniella up close. And he has a relationship with Glória Perez.

Photo: Paulo Rubens Fonseca / Agência O Globo

“This series is a declaration of love for Glória Perez. A warrior woman, a mother who never gave up fighting for justice for her daughter who was so brutally murdered. A woman who managed to change a law in the country by her strength and immeasurable pain”, he wrote.

The crime

In search of more space in the soap opera “De corpo e alma”, Guilherme de Pádua harassed Daniella Perez, daughter of the author of the plot and with whom he had a romantic partner, so that she asked her mother to increase her participation. Along with his wife, the then-actor ambushed his 22-year-old colleague and stabbed her to death in 1992. They were sentenced to 19 years and 6 months in prison. And he was released after six years, after having served a third of his sentence.

Guilherme de Padua’s judgment Photo: Jorge William