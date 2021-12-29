Goodbye Fiat Uno | 7 innovations that the car brought to Brazil

The limited series Ciao, announced by Fiat before Christmas, will mark Uno’s departure from the Brazilian market after 37 years and more than 4.3 million units manufactured in the country at the Betin plant (MG).

The trajectory of the iconic car of the Italian automaker, now belonging to the Stellantis group, was full of novelties. And it is about the 7 main innovations that Fiat Uno brought to Brazil that we are going to talk about in this special.

Remember some of the main features that the car has introduced in the Brazilian automotive segment over almost 4 decades and, if you want, run to ensure one of the 250 Ciao series units, exclusive and numbered, to have the hatch in the garage for years to come.

7. Small on the outside, big on the inside

Fiat Uno arrived on the Brazilian market in 1984 and inaugurated a sequence of innovations in the country (Image: Divulgação/Fiat)

When starting its trajectory in Brazil, Fiat Uno adopted the slogan “small on the outside, big on the inside”. The idea, of course, was to show that the model, despite being compact, had good internal space to accommodate the driver and passengers.

6. “Uno ray” marked an epoch

Three years after its debut, Fiat innovated again by giving Uno a 1.5 engine. The Uno 1.5 R captured the hearts mainly of the young crowd and was able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 12 seconds, an extraordinary time for the time.

Fiat Uno with 1.0 engine was known for its economic side (Image: Press Release/Fiat)

5. From “radius” to 1.0

From one extreme of power to the other. After launching fashion with a turbo car, Fiat used the Uno to show that economy was also a strong point of the hatch. In 1990, it was the first car in Brazil to leave the factory with the 1.0 engine, and to inaugurate the concept of “popular car”.

4. Air conditioning

Uno Mille ELX was the first 1.0 on the market to have air conditioning (Image: Reproduction/AutoMundo)

Fiat Uno also presented innovations in terms of comfort. After all, in 1994, it made the Mille ELX become the first car on the Brazilian market to have air conditioning in its popular version, that is, cheaper.

3. Turbine on the line

Fiat Uno was the first national car to be launched with a turbo engine (Image: Press Release/Fiat)

It was also in 1994 that Fiat gave Uno one of the biggest innovations in the Brazilian automotive market: the first series turbo engine for a national car. It was the beginning of a concept also known as downsizing, that is, reducing the size of the engine.

2. Rounding the square

In 2010, one of Fiat’s biggest innovations for the Uno line was also the most radical. The assembler literally changed the car’s lines, leaving aside the “orthopedic boot” style and, as the brand itself said, “rounding the square”.

New generation of Fiat Uno brought a new series of innovations to the market (Image: Press Release/Fiat)

1. Technology

The last of the 7 innovations that we highlight and attribute to Fiat Uno as a forerunner among cars in Brazil is the start-stop system. It appeared in 2015, in the series called Uno Evolution, which also marked the inauguration of the Firefly 1.0 and 1.3 engines, both 3-cylinder.

And there? A lot of innovation for one car, don’t you think? Will you miss the Fiat Uno? Tell us there on social media, canaltecher.

With Stellantis information