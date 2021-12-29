Government Creates Electronic Public Records System for Notary Services | Brazil

The government issued a provisional measure (MP) that creates the Electronic Public Records System (serp) and determines that notary offices must perform their acts electronically. The text was published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).
According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the determination already existed in law, but because it “did not bring detailed criteria and the form of regulation”, it was not applied.
The government claims that the system will “interconnect all the registries and provide remote service to users and to the services themselves, serving to receive and send documents, issue certificates and obtain information electronically”. He also says that Serp will allow the use of “advanced signature system, such as those of GOV.BR, which do not require digital certification”.
In a note, the General Secretariat explains that the registries must “organize and take care of the infrastructure” related to the new system. “If any notary office refuses to join, it will have to provide infrastructure for the specific office to be able to communicate with the SERP and, as a result, with the other notary offices.”
The MP also deals with other issues, such as the clarification of rules on affected property; the creation of the certificate of the updated legal status of the property; better detailing of the acts subject to registration; the reduction of deadlines for carrying out notarial acts and the reinforcement of the principle of concentration in registration.
