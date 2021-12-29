Government creates system for notary offices to adopt electronic services

BRASILIA — The federal government created a mechanism for notary offices to adopt electronic services, such as property registration and birth certificates. The so-called Electronic Public Records System (Serp) was created by a provisional measure (MP) edited by President Jair Bolsonaro and published this Tuesday in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU).

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency, “the determination of notary offices to carry out their acts electronically already existed in Law, but, as it did not bring detailed criteria and the form of regulation, it was not applied”.

Serp will have the objective of making possible “the electronic public record of legal acts and transactions” and “the interconnection of the services of public records”, according to the text of the MP.





According to the secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Economy, Adolfo Sacshida, the MP increases legal certainty, transparency, agility, reduces bureaucracy and the costs of the notary process in Brazil. He stated that the text was widely discussed with various sectors of the economy, including notary offices.

The secretary highlighted that, with the measure — which still depends on the approval of the National Congress — the country will move from a local registry system to a global registry system. Deadlines and costs in operations will be reduced.

— Let’s end the need for a person to have to migrate through notary offices. With this measure, we will have a central that will only be accessed to have all the necessary records – said Sacshida.

He pointed out that, today, more than 50% of notary offices do not have a website. He added that these institutions will have to digitize their collections.

The system will go into effect until January 31, 2023, but the schedule will depend on the National Council of Justice (CNJ), responsible for implementing the system.

—Digitization will facilitate access for the entire society. But it is important to emphasize that the system will not restrict the trip of the person to the registry – stressed the secretary.

Strengthening the use of furniture as collateral in the credit market

For Sacshida, the MP has among its main objectives to strengthen the use of guarantees and, by table, the credit market. He emphasized that the text fits the new framework of guarantees that is under discussion in the National Congress.

—The measure will mainly benefit micro and small entrepreneurs. Brazil has a serious problem with the use of mobile guarantees and, as a result, the credit channel is weakened,” he said.

The CNJ schedule “may consider regional differences and the characteristics of each public registry.” Among the points to be regulated is the form of payment when the service is done remotely: if by PIX or bank slip, for example.

According to the text of the MP, the civil identification databases — such as the Register of Individuals (CPF) — may be accessed, “at the discretion of those responsible for said databases, provided that it is previously agreed upon, by notaries and officials of public records “, and with respect to the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).