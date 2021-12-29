Government’s role is to ensure the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine, says doctor

The infectious disease physician André Kalil, a researcher at the University of Nebraska, in the United States, said this Tuesday (28), in an interview with CNN, that there is no time to discuss medical prescriptions for the Covid-19 vaccine for children. According to him, what the government must discuss now is the effectiveness of the immunizing agent.

“We are running out of time to get into this discussion. As in the United States, the role of the Brazilian government is to facilitate and ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine, regardless of manufacturer or age group. This must be done transparently. We are in a serious situation. We need to protect ourselves and follow science,” Kalil said.

Amidst the debate about childhood vaccination, the infectious disease specialist also reinforced that the new Ômicron variant has infected more children in the United States. And for him, the scenario should not be different in other countries.

“There is a discharge of pediatric hospitalizations in the United States, this is also happening in South Africa, England. There is no doubt: the new variant has reached more children, who in most of those infected are not vaccinated”, continued the researcher, who also warned of the consequences of an Ômicron infection in a child.

“A disease that causes long Covid in children causes chronic problems. We are concerned about children around the world. The vaccine must be offered as soon as possible, this to facilitate return to school, avoid contamination of adults. That way we are going to protect our children and our society”, he added.

