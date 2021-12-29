The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, said this Tuesday (28) that the state is going through “the greatest natural disaster in history” and complained about the funds released by the federal government to help municipalities affected by the rains.

The criticism was made after President Jair Bolsonaro published a provisional measure (MP) that opens an extraordinary credit of R$ 200 million to the Ministry of Infrastructure for the reconstruction of roads and highways affected by the rains.

“I determined the edition of MP for Extraordinary Credit, in the amount of R$ 200 million, in order to enable, at DNIT, the reconstruction of road infrastructure damaged by the rains in the states of Bahia (most affected), Amazonas, Minas Gerais, Pará and São Paulo,” said the president on Twitter.

According to the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, most of the funds (R$ 80 million) will be destined for Bahia. In the state, heavy rains have already left 20 dead and more than 31,000 homeless and homeless, according to the Civil Defense of Bahia.







Governor of Bahia criticizes funds released by Bolsonaro Photo: Luiz Tito / Futura Press

The remainder of the amount will be distributed to the North (R$70 million) and Southeast (R$50 million) regions.

The governor of Bahia, however, assesses that the amount is insufficient and appealed for a greater contribution from the Bolsonaro government. “I wanted to make an appeal because it is not possible to recover the federal roads with R$ 80 million for the Northeast”, stated Costa at a press conference in Ilhéus in the presence of Marcelo Sampaio, executive secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

In addition, Costa said that it is still not possible to say when the reconstruction of areas destroyed by the floods that hit the state this month will begin.

“Bahia is devastated and it is still not possible to stipulate when the roads will be repaired. We don’t know the extent. We will have to look, case by case, for the technical solution. In some places we will have to change the option. A bridge of 50 meters in width, for example, which was taken by the water, it can be a little bigger, with 70 meters, to facilitate the passage of the river”, he added.

Also according to the governor of the territory of Bahia, houses will not be allowed to be built again in risky areas, close to rivers or on land prone to landslides. He clarified that the priority of the works will be bridges and essential roads that connect the cities to other regions and that are in places with easier access.

So far, there are 116 affected municipalities in the state and the number of cities that declared an emergency situation reaches 100. According to the Civil Defense of Bahia, at least 470 thousand residents were somehow harmed by the storms. The state’s floods have left 20 dead and more than 31,000 homeless.

“The feeling we have is, from the images we see, of a major bombing throughout the state,” said the governor, adding that at least 50 cities have houses underwater. “Now that the water is starting to go down, we can see the damage that was done to the homes of simple people, who made a huge effort to raise them.” Aid – Without saying how much will be given to each family, Rui Costa reiterated the appeal made yesterday (27) for mayors to register people affected by the floods.

“We’re going to make a financial aid amount for these families, but we first need to understand how many people were harmed.” The governor is in Ilhéus, where operations are centralized to assist the affected population. In the interview, he thanked the help of several states, including Maranhão, Ceará, Pernambuco, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso and the Federal District, which have already announced help with resources, donations and even sending firefighters to help the population.

Visit by ministers – Four ministers of state flew over the regions hit by heavy rains in Bahia, where they announced a series of actions to help the effort to assist the homeless population and promised future resources for the reconstruction of infrastructure and housing.

In the morning, ministers João Roma (Citizenship), Rogério Marinho (Regional Development), Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) met in Itabuna (BA), one of the most affected municipalities, where flew over the region by helicopter.

Around noon, the ministers held a press conference in which they announced the measures taken by each ministry to deal with the calamity situation. Queiroga, for example, said that an ordinance published on Tuesday allocates R$ 12 million from the National Health Fund for municipal funds to buy supplies.

The Minister of Health also announced the immediate sending of 100,000 doses to reinforce vaccination against the flu in the region, as well as doses for hepatitis A and five tons of hospital supplies. Due to the rains, some localities lost most of their medicines and immunizations. Doctors from the National Health Force are also being mobilized.

Damares Alves announced joint efforts with the Federal Highway Police (PRF) to prevent disappearances and guarantee the rights of children in the region. The minister of Citizenship, João Roma, and of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, in turn, promised that new federal resources will be channeled in the near future for the reconstruction of houses and roads. (ANSA-With information from Agência Brasil) .