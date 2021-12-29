GQ List: The Gadgets for Your Health and Personal Care – GQ

+



Gadgets for health and care (Photo: Disclosure)

Year-end promises aside, personal care gained new importance in times of social distance and burnout. And since the last few years, in particular with the advancement of smartwatches focused on user health mapping, but also of manufacturers interested in offering techie therapies outside the office, there are a handful of technological resources available.

++ Read more: 20 gadgets for you to give away for Christmas

None of the gadgets below dispense good old visits to the doctor or dentist, but they are allies in facial and oral hygiene and, in certain cases, they can offer valuable signals about your body.

DJ10 Oral Irrigator (Photo: Disclosure)

DJ10 Oral Irrigator

Brushing is just part of oral hygiene, and in addition to a good mouthwash, flossing, and careful cleaning of the tongue and mouth walls, an irrigator can be a useful addition to the arsenal. The device complements the action of the thread by carrying out a deep cleaning between teeth and gums, eliminating bacterial plaque. Panasonic’s model offers two levels of water pressure – selected according to preference and gum sensitivity – as well as being portable and water resistant. Price: BRL 259.00

know more

Galaxy Watch4 BT (Photo: Disclosure)

Galaxy Watch4 BT

The Galaxy Watch4 BT is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive6 sensor, which uses a single chip to precisely operate three health sensors: electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure and a Bioimpedance body composition analysis function, which provides detailed data on the user’s body. With this information, users can monitor their blood pressure, detect an irregular heartbeat and measure the level of blood oxygenation and, for the first time, calculate skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water and percentage of body fat. Price: BRL 1,439.10

Sportllux Ultra (Photo: Disclosure)

Sportllux Ultra

This LED-based therapy blanket helps treat muscle, tendon and joint pain and injuries, and speeds up the muscle recovery process. Price: BRL 499

Gadgets for health and care (Photo: Disclosure)

Huawei Band 6

A smart bracelet built with hypoallergenic silicone rubber, the Band 6 features automatic monitoring of up to nine exercise modalities — including swimming, running and cycling, as well as sleep and heart rate monitoring — all with a long-lasting battery, up to 6 days. Price: BRL 329.00

Gadgets for health and care (Photo: Disclosure)

AquaTouch 5000 Series Shaver

The AquaTouch Series 5000 Shaver (S5582) features SkinIQ technology, which understands the characteristics of each man’s beard by customizing the shave – a sensor reads hair density 125 times per second, adapting accordingly. Its own system of blades with rounded tips are designed to ensure skin protection, preventing irritation. Price: BRL 749.90

Gadgets for health and care (Photo: Disclosure)

Philips Colgate SonicPro 30

This brush has a pressure sensor that helps in more delicate brushing, without hurting the gums. The package includes a travel case and a refill for exchange. According to the manufacturer, Philips Colgate SonicPro 30 removes 200% more plaque from teeth than an ordinary toothbrush. Price: BRL 349.00