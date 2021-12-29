Grael leaves hundreds of health professionals out of the Covid allowance, accuses ASSN

Hundreds of health professionals who worked in the fight against the pandemic in Niterói were not included in the list of servers entitled to receive the Covid allowance, of R$ 2,300, to be paid this week by the City Hall. The complaint is from the Association of Health Servers of Niterói (ASSN). According to the entity, professionals from Family Physicians, Mental Health, those hired as self-employed and temporary workers, and personnel from municipal units were excluded from the list of beneficiaries.

On the 22nd, before Christmas, the City Council unanimously approved the payment of the Covid allowance for each statutory civil servant in Niterói working in the departments of Social Welfare, Health, Education, Civil Defense, Municipal Guard and Clin’s statutory and statutory street sweepers . The benefit will be paid in a single installment until Friday (31/12).

According to physician Cesar Macedo, president of the civil servants association, by leaving those professionals without the right to the Covid allowance, as they are not permanent employees, the act of Mayor Axel Grael, “which could have been recognition, turned into an act of exclusion and abandonment”. He recalled that all of those who were included, “dedicated their lives to the City in fighting the pandemic, exposed themselves professionally and suffered, as a result, various consequences”.

Pandemic Fighters

In a letter sent today (12/28) to the Health Secretary, Rodrigo Oliveira, the Association of Health Servers of Niterói recalls that, “despite all the difficulties”, doctors, nurses, dentists, psychologists, nutritionists, social workers, pharmacists , physiotherapists, nursing and laboratory technicians, maintenance professionals, oral health assistants, zoonoses control agents, community health agents, the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) and the Family Medical Program (FMS) “fight for health of the people of Niterois”.

The letter adds that they are the ones who work “in vaccination, in laboratories, in the control of zoonoses, in home visits, in the delivery of hygiene kits, in ambulances, in hospitals and health posts, taking care of the sick, pregnant women, children and seniors; at the same time that we suffered the loss of so many colleagues in the fight against the coronavirus.

The entity denounces that, “despite the physical deterioration in several Units (Hospitals, Health Posts, Modules), the Family Doctor Program suffered the dismissal of about 50 maintenance workers.” In addition, oral health assistants and zoonosis control agents have been categorized at a lower level than their training. “The precariousness perversely undermines the SUS organization bases, it prevents, in any way, the construction of the functional identity, so necessary to advance the SUS, as a Universal, Integral and Egalitarian Health System”, points out the letter.

unfair wage policy

Cesar Macedo complains that “the employees of the Municipal Health Foundation have for several years been subjected to an unfair salary policy, in a process of programmed and accelerated precariousness, despite their extensive experience in Primary Care, Emergency and Hospital Care. It is not possible that even now, we do not have a real appreciation by the municipal government, for the fair value of the work. (…) The Health Professionals who work in the Family Doctor Program in Niterói have been subjected to serious violations of rights”.

“They are health professionals, with diverse training, with several years of work and experience in the Family Health Strategy of Niterói, do not have their Right to employment preserved, due to a mistaken decision by the Municipality to hire them using the Contract expedient by Third Parties (Associations of Residents), contracts considered out of legality by the Public Ministry of Labor since 2006, and more recently by Temporary Contracts. Many of these professionals already have 5, 10, 15, 20 years of work, without any appreciation for so many years of dedication, and even experiencing intensely, like the other Health Professionals of the Municipal Health Foundation of Niterói, the exposures arising from coping with pandemic of CORONAVIRUS. However, we suffer the agony of uncertainty in the preservation of jobs, without any movement from the Health Department to understand the serious and complex situation created by its leaders.”