Grêmio can rehire a player who dismissed a few days ago

Romildo Bolzan gave an interview to Rádio GreNal, where he spoke about some relevant issues about Grêmio. But, among them, one of the most outstanding was Diego Souza. The Grêmio representative was asked if there was a possibility that the athlete would return to Porto Alegre.

“Actually it was a player who was terminating the contract. He had ups and downs, but by the end of the season he was a great player. We can try to rehire, why not?”, said Romildo Bolzan about Diego Souza.

Incredibly, yes, Diego Souza can be rehired by Grêmio. The player who was released a few days ago can return to the club. Certainly, if that happens, it will be one of the strangest deals closed by Grêmio.

However, given the difficulty of finding a new centre-forward, it’s not so bad to think about bringing Diego Souza back, as the player has had a good season, despite being out of shape.

However, it would be interesting for the club to bring Diego Souza back to ideal physical shape, if signed. Because that way, it can yield even better.

Taking into account that Sport and Vasco have been trying to Diego Souza, Grêmio would have no difficulty closing with the player. However, the salary would have to be less than what he received when he left the club. After all, the tricolor is undergoing a financial readjustment, due to the downgrade.

Although a player who concedes 24 goals in a season is not a throwaway athlete. Because of this, many thought it doubtful whether Grêmio would let Diego Souza out, as he has the ideal profile to be Immortal’s center forward in Serie B.

