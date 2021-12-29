Grêmio forwards loan from Jean Pyerre to Athletico | football

This week, Grêmio sent the loan of midfielder Jean Pyerre to Athletico-PR. The intention is that the bond is for a season. Tricolor had already defined that the player would not be part of the plans for the Serie B dispute.

The 23-year-old midfielder’s new destination was defined after Alavés, from Spain, withdrew from the contract, as reported by the ge this Wednesday. Negotiations for a loan to the Spanish club had been discussed for some time, but it did not evolve.

Near the end of Brasileirão, Grêmio’s runner-up Denis Abrahão confirmed that Jean was no longer part of the club’s plans for 2022. He was released before the end of the season, which ended in relegation along with six other players.

1 of 1 Jean Pyerre at Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Jean Pyerre at Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Revealed in Grêmio’s youth categories, Jean definitely moved up to the first team in 2018. He alternated good times with others who couldn’t repeat his best performance. Even so, it attracted the interest of other clubs.

Palmeiras tried to hire the midfielder at the end of 2020, but the clubs did not agree on compensation, which involved changing players.

Vancouver Whitecaps, from MLS, offered $6 million (R$ 32 million) for 50% of Jean Pyerre’s economic rights in April of this year, but the proposal was rejected by Grêmio, which still had expectations of a return to the player.