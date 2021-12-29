Grêmio: Leila Pereira wants R$ 35 million to release Palmeiras’ reserve to Grêmio

THE Guild knows of the need to make some hires, even more with a plan to return to the elite group as early as 2022, in other words, it needs to have a quality cast, precisely to reach the goal as soon as possible. The team led by Vagner Mancini had several casualties after relegation, managing to ease the payroll.

After losing Alisson, which was even announced by São Paulo, the Grêmio board mapped the market and he hit it off with Janderson, who stood out for Atlético-GO in the Brazilian Championship and had his rights linked to Corinthians, but now arrives to bring speed, skill and dribbling, acting on the edges.

So, the search right now is for a 9 shirt, but Immortal has been finding difficulties in the transfer market. The name of the time is Breno Lopes, from Palmeiras, who has been Abel Ferreira’s reserve, but scored the Libertadores title goal in 2020. With characteristics that fit the profile desired by the gauchos, he could reach the title in Serie B.

However, according to information from journalist Eduardo Gabardo, from the portal “GaúchaZH”, from Porto Alegre, the team from São Paulo indicated that it wants to receive R$ 35 million to negotiate the transfer of the player, values ​​completely out of standard at that time. Despite his alternate status with the Portuguese commander, the 25-year-old striker is valued.

Furthermore, Alviverde made it clear that they rule out the possibility of lending the attacker, who arrived from Juventude in 2020 for BRL 7.5 million and is still looking for his place among 11. After 23 games and three goals in his first season, Breno Lopes accumulated 32 matches in 2021, with only 13 as a starter, putting the ball in the net on eight occasions.