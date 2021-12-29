Grêmio: São Paulo wants Ferreira and businessman speaks about conditions at Grêmio

Abhishek Pratap 30 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Grêmio: São Paulo wants Ferreira and businessman speaks about conditions at Grêmio 0 Views

Guild

Highly valued in the transfer market, the forward received proposals to change sides, including São Paulo

Pedro Zanuzzi

Per Pedro Zanuzzi

Photo: Fernando Alves/AGIF - Ferreira is valued in the market.
Photo: Fernando Alves/AGIF – Ferreira is valued in the market.
Pedro Zanuzzi

THE Guild has been undergoing a major overhaul, confirming the departure of a number of players who were in the plans in 2021, but are not considered within the desired standard for the dispute of Serie B next season. The team led by Vagner Mancini knows that many changes will happen until the beginning of the access competition.

After many medallions said goodbye, such as Diego Souza, Rafinha, Bruno Cortez, Victor Ferraz, among others, some young people are also going through a moment of uncertainty, not knowing where they will act next year. Among those who generate the most repercussion is Ferreira, considered one of the players with more quality in the current squad.

In contact with journalist Jorge Nicola, the entrepreneur Pablo Bueno, who is in charge of the young man’s interests, confirmed that the direction of São Paulo recently made a search, interested in hiring him. Although, the agent emphasizes that he always maintains the posture of alerting clubs to contact Grêmio directly.

“I was looking for people from São Paulo, but I always say that anyone who is interested in Ferreira has to talk to Grêmio’s management. If they understand that it’s better to sell Ferreira, then we’ll start negotiating our share. When there’s a demand, I always ask them to talk to Grêmio’s management first., declared Bueno, who added:

“This fine of 8 million euros, we got a renewal back there, we think that for the value of the salary offered, it was a suitable fine. Everyone knows that today he [Ferreirinha] worth more, he is the most valuable player in the Grêmio. So, Grêmio management will hardly accept less than 8 million euros”, concluded.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Game of the Stars has Zico acting for 6 min and ex-Vasco’s great goal

Filled with stars from the world of football, the traditional Jogo das Estrelas, an event …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved