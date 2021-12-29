Grêmio: São Paulo wants Ferreira and businessman speaks about conditions at Grêmio

THE Guild has been undergoing a major overhaul, confirming the departure of a number of players who were in the plans in 2021, but are not considered within the desired standard for the dispute of Serie B next season. The team led by Vagner Mancini knows that many changes will happen until the beginning of the access competition.

After many medallions said goodbye, such as Diego Souza, Rafinha, Bruno Cortez, Victor Ferraz, among others, some young people are also going through a moment of uncertainty, not knowing where they will act next year. Among those who generate the most repercussion is Ferreira, considered one of the players with more quality in the current squad.

In contact with journalist Jorge Nicola, the entrepreneur Pablo Bueno, who is in charge of the young man’s interests, confirmed that the direction of São Paulo recently made a search, interested in hiring him. Although, the agent emphasizes that he always maintains the posture of alerting clubs to contact Grêmio directly.

“I was looking for people from São Paulo, but I always say that anyone who is interested in Ferreira has to talk to Grêmio’s management. If they understand that it’s better to sell Ferreira, then we’ll start negotiating our share. When there’s a demand, I always ask them to talk to Grêmio’s management first.“, declared Bueno, who added:

“This fine of 8 million euros, we got a renewal back there, we think that for the value of the salary offered, it was a suitable fine. Everyone knows that today he [Ferreirinha] worth more, he is the most valuable player in the Grêmio. So, Grêmio management will hardly accept less than 8 million euros”, concluded.