Grêmio is negotiating with Juventude the hiring of striker Sorriso. To obtain this complicated contract, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul is thinking about sending players and even financially compensating the Serra Gaúcha team.

Sorriso is a 20-year-old forward, who showed potential playing in the 2021 season. However, Grêmio already has business with the club alviverde, but it is in relation to the loan of Darlan, Rildo and Paulo Miranda.

However, this negotiation with Sorriso may be something unrelated to these loans. Sorriso has a contract until the end of 2023 with Juventude, and 70% of the economic rights of the striker belong to Ju.

Regarding the termination penalty abroad, it is 7 million euros (approximately R$ 45 million). On the other hand, the internal fine is calculated in relation to the salary, which caused the athlete to have a low fine, of only R$7 million.

Grêmio wants to take the Smile away from the Youth fans

The big problem for Grêmio to be able to remove this player from Juventude is the other interested parties. In Europe, Metalist, from Ukraine, is already negotiating the purchase of the athlete. A team from Japan is also looking to hire.

However, not only foreign teams were interested in the athlete, Bragantino and Atlético-MG are also interested in hiring. So it seems very difficult for Grêmio to get this player.

However, Grêmio shows signs that it is connected to the transfer market and has the ability to find good players. However, the fall to Serie B made the club’s attractions unfeasible, such as playing in a Libertadores with chances of winning and, of course, paying a handsome salary.

But, the question will be for the club to find reinforcements in more alternative markets to be more contractable, as they are less in focus.

Image: FERNANDO ALVES/ E,C YOUTH