Grêmio will use pledges from the base to start Gaucho

Drawing up an organization that the club deems adequate and defining priorities for the next season, Grêmio decided that it will start the 2022 Gauchão with players that make up the transition team. With the intention of making a strong pre-season with the main team, the team from the tricolor gaucho that will go to the field in the first rounds of the state competition will be filled with young silver athletes from the house.

Grêmio will use promises from the base in the transition team to start Gauchão

In a club the size of Grêmio in the South American football scene, the youth category is one of the main foundations for maintaining a competitive team. Having as its backbone players revealed in the tricolor gaúcho, Gauchão’s initial matches will be used as a laboratory to evaluate boys who are able to integrate the squad for the dispute of series B.

The performance of goalkeepers Adriel and Hugo, left-back Guilherme Guedes, midfielder Pedro Lucas and strikers Elias and Rildo, will be the main names closely watched to possibly be used during the year in the fight to return to the first division.

Check the Grêmio no Gauchão table

01/22 – Grêmio x Caxias

01/26 – Brasil-Pel x Grêmio

01/29 – Guild x São José

02/02 – Grêmio x Guarany-Ba

02/05/ – Aimore x Grêmio

02/09 – Guild x Youth

02/12 – União-FW x Grêmio

02/16 – Grêmio x São Luiz

02/19 – Inter x Grêmio

02/26 – Novo Hamburgo x Grêmio

03/05 – Guild x Ypiranga

Image: Max Peixoto / FGF