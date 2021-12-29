Guedes says that Brazil will go broke if there is a readjustment of servers and a new wave of Covid

In messages sent to President Jair Bolsonaro and a group of ministers, Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, said that if there were salary adjustments for the federal civil servants and the Covid-19 pandemic intensified, Brazil would go bankrupt. The minister drew parallels with the former president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, who was defeated in the reelection attempt, and, in 2019, amid the worsening economic crisis. He also alluded to the tragedy of the rupture of the dam in Brumadinho. The message was released by O Globo.

“If we increase wages and the disease (Covid-19) comes back, WE BREAK!“, wrote the minister.

In another message, he wrote: “We have to stay FIRM! (Otherwise increases will be equal to) Brumadinho: successive small leaks until the dam explodes and they all die in the mud.”

Guedes added: “We are in the WAR ECONOMY against the PANDEMIC. Those who ask for a raise now do not want to pay for the war against the virus.“

The minister stated that the readjustments could occur if they were within broader changes for the civil service: “Okay, if there is a career restructuring; even better if within an administrative reform. Administrative reform cuts 30 billion a year could increase civil servants’ salaries by 10% AFTER THE REFORM, valuing the current civil servants, as it would be zero to zero.”

“WITHOUT IT, general readjustment for civil servants is INFLATION RISING, BRUMADINHO AND MACRI in the elections!”, pointed out Guedes.

Pressure for civil servants to readjust has grown since Bolsonaro called for increases for federal police, prison guards and the Federal Highway Police. The most emphatic reaction has been from the Federal Revenue’s tax auditors, who have handed over more than 700 leadership positions and carry out “turtle operations”. In Ceará, 80% of management positions were handed over.

