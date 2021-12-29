H3N2 flu cases rise to six in the Federal District

The number of confirmed cases of the H3N2 flu rose to six in the Federal District. The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Health this Tuesday (28/12). As of December 16, the country’s capital had found a case of the virus.

Numbers in the country

In Brazil, until December 27, 456 cases were registered, with notifications from the states of Amazonas (19), Bahia (107), Espírito Santo (18), Goiás (7), Minas Gerais (20), Mato Grosso do Sul ( 35), Pará (2), Pernambuco (6), Paraná (15), Rio de Janeiro (55), Roraima (1), Rio Grande do Sul (9), Santa Catarina (1), Sergipe (4) and São Paul (151).

In the same period, there were 30 deaths in Brazil: Amazonas (3), Bahia (9), Espírito Santo (2), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Pernambuco (2), Paraná (1), Rio de Janeiro (10) , Rio Grande do Sul (1) and São Paulo (1).

Vaccination in DF

In the Federal District, the immunization campaign continues. Doses are available for the entire population over 6 months. Vaccination reached 90.99% of vaccination coverage, according to the Secretary of Health. So far, however, the main priority groups have not reached the target of 90%.

See where to get vaccinated:

According to the folder, the DF received about 1.1 million vaccines against influenza.

The vaccine is not indicated for children under the age of 6 months, as well as people with a history of anaphylaxis at previous doses. However, in most cases, influenza vaccines have a high safety profile and are well tolerated.

The 23rd National Influenza Vaccination Campaign began on April 12th. The first groups covered were children over 6 months to under 6 years (5 years, 11 months and 29 days), pregnant women, postpartum women, the elderly and health professionals, as they are part of the risk group. The vaccination coverage of this public is below the target.

The Health Department emphasizes that the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease.