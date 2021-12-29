H3N2 has the same symptoms as Covid, with higher fever and chills.

The Influenza A virus subtype has already reached several Brazilian states and can be very serious for the elderly, children and people with comorbidities| Photo: Bigstock

With symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, the flu caused by the new strain Darwin (H3N2) has already reached several Brazilian states and registered the first deaths in Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Alagoas and Pernambuco. “This disease can be very serious, especially in the elderly, children and people with comorbidities, so attention is needed”, advises the physician of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Raquel Stucchi.

A professor at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), she explains that H3N2 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus that generally starts with a sudden malaise, in addition to extreme tiredness and high fever.

“The difference in relation to Covid is that this flu usually causes more intense fever and chills”, says the specialist, warning that the new strain can trigger severe acute respiratory syndrome and put at risk patients with metabolic disorders, heart disease, cancer and obesity.

In addition, data from the last InfoGripe Bulletin conducted by Fiocruz in the first week of December show that the incidence of the Influenza virus was higher among children aged 0 to 9 years. “In the age groups between 30 and 59 years, growth is relatively light, but consistent, reinforcing the need for care”, highlights researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe.

prevention measures

According to him, the increase in the number of cases is still slow, but it is necessary to maintain measures to prevent the transmission of respiratory viruses, “especially in relation to end-of-year events to avoid worsening the epidemiological scenario”, he points out.

To do this, infectologist Raquel Stucchi encourages the population to maintain the same precautions they have against Covid-19, such as the correct use of masks – covering nose and mouth – whenever they leave the house, and frequent hand hygiene. “And we must continue to avoid agglomerations and prefer open and well-ventilated environments”, advises the specialist, while still guiding flu vaccinations next year.

controversial vaccination

According to her, there are doctors who encourage people who were not vaccinated against H1N1 during the first half of this year to seek a health unit currently for this. “But this is still a controversial issue”, he says, explaining that cross-protection for the strain called Darwin is practically non-existent, since the vaccine was not made for this variant. Not to mention “that the individual who is vaccinated against the flu now can reduce the protection they will receive in March 2022”.

So, at this moment, Raquel says that protection must be carried out with non-pharmacological measures and, in case of respiratory symptoms, the patient needs to isolate himself and seek face-to-face care to perform the test that confirms whether he has the flu or Covid. If the diagnosis of the new flu is confirmed, it is possible to treat the disease with an antiviral drug available in public health.