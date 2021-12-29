Half-naked, Paola Oliveira is lavishing her body on the beach and prepares for carnival

Paolla Oliveira it gave people talk on social media in recent days. The reason? The actress made a point of squandering her body in an Instagram photo. In the image she appears semi-naked with only the bottom of her bikini. “A #tbt right on the sand”, he wrote.

Shortly thereafter, Paolla Oliveira won the hearts of internet users and the famous with the photo. They made a point of commenting: “Yeah… it was just the “foot in the sand” that we were noticing here’, said an internet user, “I felt humiliated who is this woman??? Wonderful sister”, said another, “waiting when the humiliated will be exalted, seriously respect this latter! “, commented another.

Paolla Oliveira congratulates Claudia Raia

Paolla Oliveira used her Instagram in recent days to congratulate her friend Claudia Raia. In a feed post, Paolla highly praised the actress. Some famous people also made a point of honoring her.