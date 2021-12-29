‘He always cheated on her’ · TV News

Tassia Brasil, a friend of Sthefane Matos, said that the breakup of the former participant of A Fazenda 13 with Victor Igoh was a “release”. According to her, the model assumed the image of a victim due to the actions of the ex-peoa in confinement, but he himself would never have been faithful.

“She made a mistake, as everyone makes a mistake… But when you leave a reality show, you don’t need to be singled out for your mistakes anymore. She is aware of the mistake, she will change and do the best. I believe that everything bad in our life has the good side, and the good side of her was that finally the backrest of her life came out, which was Victor Igoh”, she revealed in an interview with podcast PodZé, on YouTube.

“Now he’s paying dearly, prince, but he’s nothing like that… He’s never been good, he’s always betrayed her. He’s always been mean. Today he’s giving an image that isn’t his. He’s faking it. It was deliverance,” he said. Tassia.

In another excerpt, the also influencer revealed that she would not participate in A Fazenda and gave the reason: “I don’t know if I’m such a person… Maybe I would participate in BBB, but not in Fazenda. I’ve never seen anyone who was successful when left the Farm”.

Tiago Tavares, creator of the Vem Me Buscar Hebe profile on Instagram, was present at the chat with Tassia and admitted that he hasn’t published many posts about Sthefane on the gossip page. The reason is their friendship.

“I posted very few things that involved Sthe’s cancellation in The Farm. I would never throw her into the fire, but there came a time when I had nothing else to do. They had profiles that clearly wanted to cancel her,” he said.

Check out the full YouTube interview below: