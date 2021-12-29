Health Department guides citizens with flu symptoms – Atibaia City Hall

In order not to overload the municipal health system, the Department recommends that the population only seek emergency care in severe cases of the disease, such as high fever or respiratory distress

The increase in the number of flu cases registered in some Brazilian cities in recent weeks has lit the alert, which ended up causing an escalation in the demand for assistance in hospitals and emergency care units: only this Tuesday (28), the emergency The Santa Casa de Atibaia emergency service registered about 400 assistances related to flu and respiratory syndromes, most with mild symptoms. In order not to overload the municipal health system, reduce waiting time and guarantee care for those in need, the Municipal Health Department recommends that the population only look for hospitals and emergency care units if they present severe symptoms of the disease, such as high fever or difficulty respiratory.

Flu Syndrome is characterized when a person has a sudden onset of fever, accompanied by a cough or sore throat, and at least one of the following symptoms: headache, myalgia, or arthralgia (joint pain). The incubation period for influenza varies from one to four days and transmissibility in adults occurs mainly 24 hours before the onset of symptoms, lasting up to three days after the end of the fever. In children it can last an average of 10 days and longer in immunosuppressed patients.

In the case of mild symptoms, the advice is to rest and drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. More serious symptoms include high fever, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, pain or pressure in the chest or stomach and the Health Department recommends special attention to groups with risk factors for complications, such as the elderly, children under the age of 2 and people with comorbidities.

Influenza occurs throughout the year, with greater frequency in the autumn and winter months, when temperatures drop, especially in the South and Southeast of the country. The National Influenza Vaccination Campaign ended in October and vaccination coverage in Atibaia reached about 75% of priority groups, which include children, pregnant women, postpartum women, the elderly, indigenous people and health workers. The Municipal Health Department informs that, for the time being, there is no forecast for the arrival of new doses.

The population must remain vigilant and take measures to prevent the spread of Influenza, which are the same to contain the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases: washing and hand washing; use a mask to protect the nose and mouth; not share personal items; avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated); avoid close contact with people who show signs or symptoms of influenza, among others.