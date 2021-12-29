Health services advise citizens not to look for hospitals for nothing

Worldwide, an outbreak of Influenza (flu) in parallel with the COVID-19 pandemic worries health authorities. In Bragança Paulista it is no different. In recent days, hospitals have set records for attendance. Given this scenario, the City of Bragança Paulista held this Tuesday morning (28), a live with representatives of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Vila Davi, Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU), Emergency Care Bom Jesus, University Hospital São Francisco and Santa Casa de Bragança Paulista.

In all, 13 professionals from these health units, in addition to the deputy mayor Amauri Sodré, participated in the live broadcast that took place at the office of the Municipality of Bragança Paulista. Neither Mayor Jesus Chedid, nor Health Secretary Marina de Fátima Oliveira participated in the statement. She, according to what was disclosed during the speech, is on vacation and was represented by her advisor Marcus Leme.

All present wore masks, but the distance between the chairs of at least 1 meter was not respected. Furthermore, despite having alcohol gel on the table, the microphone was passed from hand to hand, without further care.

The speech lasted about 40 minutes and no news was presented. Questions from journalists or the population were not allowed. The representatives of the hospital units only confirmed what the population already feels in their skin: the increase in attendances, which consequently cause delays in attendance and crowding in receptions at the units.

NO NEWS MEASURES

No measures such as, for example, the concentration of care for flu syndromes in a single unit to ensure care for other pathologies was announced. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, care for flu syndromes was concentrated at UPA Vila Davi and at Bom Jesus, other care was provided. It was also not announced an increase in the number of doctors on duty or agreements with private hospitals.

BALANCE OF SERVICES

According to the data presented, at Bom Jesus there were 500 calls yesterday. The week before, the consultations were in the range of 200 to 300 consultations per day. “We have sick employees on leave. We are serving the limit”, said the person in charge of the unit.

“Avoid going to hospitals. Avoid taking children with you. Let’s avoid it. Only in emergencies are we going to go to hospitals”, implored deputy mayor Amauri Sodré, who asked people to wear a mask, respect social distance and wash their hands with alcohol gel.

At UPA Vila Davi, yesterday there were 610 assistances. The number is also higher than what had been registered. During the live there was no comment on a photo that circulated yesterday on social networks of patients lying on the floor of the unit, while waiting for care.

SAMU professionals, in turn, highlighted that yesterday the service broke the record of attendances in 10 years of existence. There were 223 calls in a single day.

In view of the increase in attendances for flu-like illnesses, all stressed that patients should not take more than one companion to the health units and that they only look for hospitals if they have: high fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.

Acting Health Secretary Marcus Leme took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of vaccination against COVID-19. According to the balance presented today 10,253 people did not take the second dose of the vaccine, of which 2,384 need to take the second dose of AstraZeneca, 1,694 must receive the second dose of Coronavac and 6,175 need to return to the units to take the second dose of Pfizer. Vaccination scheduling can be done on the website of the Municipality of Bragança Paulista.

INQUIRE

