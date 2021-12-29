Health warns of risk of increased disease and offers help to municipalities affected by floods | Tocantins

The State Department of Health (SES) has issued an alert for the risk of increasing some types of diseases in cities affected by floods in Tocantins. In addition to dengue, zika and chikungunya, which are caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, leptospirosis and urban yellow fever are concerns.

According to SES, the leptospirosis infection can be easily transmitted in situations of floods and floods because of the “proliferation of rat urine, present in sewers and manholes, which mixes with the runoff and the mud”.

The State offered help to the municipalities and began a survey with the Council of Municipal Health Secretariats of Tocantins (COSEMS-TO) to discover the main demands of the affected cities.

2 of 3 Families being evacuated from flooded areas in rural Paranã — Photo: Disclosure Families being removed from flooded areas in rural Paranã — Photo: Disclosure

Until this Tuesday (28) the reports of more serious problems are concentrated in the south and central region of Tocantins. Paranã has rural villages isolated both by flooding rivers and landslides.

In Ipueiras the ferry became inoperative because the river climbed the bridge to invade the city’s streets. In Miracema, farmers need to harvest their crops by swimming to try to reduce the damage. Almost 80 families are homeless in Tocantins.

The Civil Defense itself has been alerting municipalities in the northern region about the possibility of problems, because the water flows in that direction. In cities in Maranhão that border the Tocantins River there are already floodings.