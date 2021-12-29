Hidetaka Miyazaki explains that Elden Ring is close to being “his ideal game”

It’s less than two months (that’s right!) until the release of Elden Ring and, to further increase the fan hype, the director Hidetaka Miyazaki commented on game details in the latest issue of the magazine edge (via WCcftech).

Miyazaki revealed that he doesn’t intend to play the title when it’s finished, as he already knows all its secrets. But he said the project is pretty close to what would be “his ideal game” and explained that he put mechanics and elements that he himself would like to see in an open world.

“I probably won’t play Elden Ring because it’s a game I created myself. It’s kind of my personal policy. I wouldn’t have the same experience as other players. But, if I played it, it would be pretty close to the ideal game I would like to play. […] The open world enriches the experience I want to deliver. If I were to explore this world, I would like a map — a suitable map. Or, if I see something that’s far away, I want to be able to go out there and explore. And I also wanted to fight a dragon in an epic arena. It’s simple things like that. But Elden Ring makes it all come true for me, creating something that’s very close to my ideal game.”

In addition, the developer also explained why Elden Ring it does not have rings that can be fitted, as was the case in dark souls, offering only talismans.

“There are two reasons. The first is that we’ve already explored rings in previous games, so talismans allow us to approach the same idea in a different way, with more variety in the design. And the second is that the rings are unique items that are involved with the story and unique events of characters. So we wanted to give them a special highlight in this universe”, he concluded.

Elden Ring will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) on February 25, 2022.