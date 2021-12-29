high number of flu cases puts 110 patients on the waiting list for beds in Pernambuco

At this time of daily discharge of cases from H3N2 flu and increase in the occupancy rates of intensive care (ICU) beds and infirmary, Pernambuco has, on the eve of the turn of the year, 110 people with severe respiratory symptoms who are on the waiting list for a place in a hospital to receive assistance. Of this total, 59 are waiting for an ICU bed – and four of them are children. In addition, 51 patients are waiting to be transferred to the ward – four of them are waiting for a child’s bed. The data are from the state regulation panel for severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag), correspond to public beds and were consulted in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (28), by the report of the JC.

The number of the waiting list for hospital vacancies comes a day after the Health Department of Pernambuco (SES) has laboratory confirmed 1,370 new cases of influenza H3N2 in the State. As a result, the state has accumulated 1,592 cases of the disease since the 18th of this month, when the first three cases of H3N2 were released. The volume of patients waiting for beds in public hospitals began to increase significantly on the 21st of this month, with 31 waiting for a place in the ward and 12 in the ICU. Four days later (12/25), there were already 70 people in line: 42 were waiting to be transferred to the ICU and 28 to the infirmary.

The pressure on hospital care is due to the increase in the number of patients in Pernambuco with severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag). These are people who develop a more severe flu situation (with signs such as shortness of breath or discomfort to breathe, feeling of pressure in the chest and oxygen saturation below 95%) and need specialized care. In the penultimate epidemiological week of the year, the 51st, which ended on Saturday (25), the number of people with srag conditions jumped, reaching 581 cases. The increase is 59% compared to the previous seven days.

Currently, of the 725 ICU vacancies in the state, 70% are occupied by patients with srag. In all, there are 508 people who receive this type of assistance in a public bed administered by the government of Pernambuco. In addition, 372 ward beds (out of the 671 available) remain with patients, and this corresponds to an occupancy rate of 55%. In all, there are 516 vacancies in public hospitals, 217 in the ICU and 299 in the infirmary. The point is that these available beds are distributed among several municipalities in Pernambuco, which still do not feel the impact of the wave of H3N2 influenza that takes over the capital, where there is a huge demand for hospital spaces and, consequently, longer waiting times.

“We are all responsible for the control of covid-19 and also of influenza. Especially in this period of year-end parties and school holidays, the adoption and reinforcement of physical distance, the correct use of masks and hand washing are a issue of life protection. And we need special attention with the elderly, children and people with severe comorbidities, who are the groups most susceptible to aggravation”, says the State Secretary of Health, André Longo.

In the face of any flu situation, the current recommendation is to maintain isolation from close contacts to avoid contamination. It is also recommended to use the Atende em Casa platform to seek guidance on important measures to alleviate and control symptoms. Access to the system, a partnership between the Government of Pernambuco and the Recife City Hall, can be accessed through an application available on an Android cell phone or through the website www.atendeemcasa.pe.gov.br. After entering basic information, the system will conduct the occurrence according to the severity of each case. In addition, it is important to maintain hygiene and non-pharmacological measures, such as using a mask and hand hygiene.