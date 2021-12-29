Hong Kong Newspaper Announces Closure After Police Operation Newsroom | Pop & Art

The digital newspaper “Stand News”, from Hong Kong, announced this Wednesday (29) that it will end its activities, after a police operation in the newsroom and the arrest of employees and former employees of the publication.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Stand News said its editor-in-chief, Patrick Lam, has resigned, and other employees have been fired.

1 of 1 A police officer and a ‘Stand News’ employee carry boxes from the newsroom — Photo: Daniel Suen / AFP A police officer and a ‘Stand News’ employee carry boxes from the newsroom — Photo: Daniel Suen / AFP

“Due to the current situation, ‘Stand News’ will stop operating immediately and will stop updating its website and social media,” the message states.

The website and social media accounts will be taken down soon.

The pro-democracy newspaper thanks readers and recalls that it was created as a non-profit media outlet in December 2014 to “take a stand for Hong Kong”.

“Stand News was editorially independent and dedicated to protecting Hong Kong’s core values ​​of democracy, human rights, freedom, the rule of law and justice,” the statement said.

More than 200 police officers participated on Wednesday in an operation at the newspaper’s newsroom, during which six people were arrested and journalistic material was seized.

The ‘Stand News’ is the second media outlet closed in Hong Kong after a police raid. The pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily shut down in June when its assets were frozen.

Hong Kong residents line up to buy the latest issue of the Apple Daily Newspaper

Repression of the local press in Hong Kong, the regional headquarters of several international publications, increased after the massive pro-democracy protests of 2019 and the subsequent imposition of a national security law by Beijing, used to silence dissent.