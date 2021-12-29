Horoscope: see the forecast for all signs this Wednesday, the 29th

Counting down to the turn of the calendar year, this Wednesday, the planet, patron of faith and spirituality, the giant Jupiter, dawns in the sign of Pisces, of which he is regent. Meanwhile, the waning moon transits through the sign of occult themes, Scorpio. Make no mistake: magic is in the air!

Because it has a long orbital time, Jupiter it takes approximately 12 years to go through all the signs of the zodiac, spending an average of 12 to 13 months in each. In 2021, the gas giant spent much of his time in the sign of Aquarius, where the planet still stands. Saturn, making only a quick incursion into Pisces, from the last month of May to July. Now, with this new entry, Jupiter will transit through Pisces until the next month of May, when it will enter Aries.

In practice, this movement that sets the tone, not only for the turn of the year, but also for the beginning of 2022, evokes the more ethereal side of Jupiter. Reinforcing faith while also risking delusion, it can reveal the darkest facet of beliefs. So, on these days, when investing in mystical reflections and practices, one must beware of excesses of faith.

The tip then is to tune in to another important aspect in the sky: the exact conjunction, in the realistic sign of Capricorn, between Venus, which is in apparent retrograde motion, and the mental planet Mercury. Making room for an in-depth review of the people and institutions we can trust, this meeting helps keep our feet on the ground.

After all, feeding the soul is always good, but it is worth remembering that human history is full of false gurus. And, besides, there is nothing more boring than a person who, after searching for himself so much, ends up getting lost amidst sermons filled with clichéd phrases.

By the way, it is worth mentioning: you know that stereotype of the “crazy sign” that became a meme on the internet recently? Well know that this type of person knows absolutely nothing about astrology! Following the stars and stars requires, above all, reflection.

Watch: already heavily obscured, the waning moon only points to the eastern horizon after 2 am on Thursday, the 30th. With less than 20% illumination, it will be in the domain of the Libra Constellation and will keep us company until dawn. At the same length as Unukalhai, the Alpha star of the Constellation of Serpens, the Moon will illuminate the serpent in the hands of Aesculapius, a mythical character immortalized in the Constellation of Serpentarium.

Aries: you are quite intuitive, Arian. So, take advantage of this potential to identify well who are the people you can count on.

Bull: know how to communicate clearly, Taurus. The day calls for more care with your words and attention to the needs of the people you relate to.

Twins: you need to know how to discern what really needs your attention and what can be left for later, Gemini. Carefully turn pages over.

Cancer: Try to please yourself a little, Cancerian. It’s important that you are okay yourself. Work on your self-esteem.

Lion: look inside, leonine. Heaven asks for reflection and also attention from your family. Be patient and preserve your intimacy.

Virgin: You can have very inspired ideas, Virgo. Know how to take all this to your advantage. Use creativity.

Lb: Let’s take it easy on our decisions, Libra. And also be careful about wanting to embrace the world. Sense of priority is critical.

Scorpion: the hidden themes are on the rise, Scorpio. Take the time to take care of yourself. Use the sixth sense.

Sagittarius: take care of your psychic health, Sagittarius, and don’t let anything get you off balance. Also take the opportunity not to judge yourself so rigorously.

Capricorn: Knowing what you should and shouldn’t share with others is critical, Capricorn. Be sociable without wanting to please everyone all the time.

Aquarium: Make plans and strategize, Aquarius. And this is also true when choosing which places and who to be with. Preserve yourself.

Fish: the day favors contact with cultural themes, Pisces. How about expanding knowledge in the company of a good book? Invest in reflection.

