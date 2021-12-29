How does it feel to reach 414 km/h on the Bugatti Chiron on the Autobahn

The Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest cars ever built and each unit costs millions of reais. In production since 2016, the ultra-fast bolide reached impressive speed on the open road.

To reach or close to final speed aboard the Chiron, Czech Radim Passer, who has already broken the world record for speed on the open road, piloted the French hypersport on the Autobahn.

The choice of the German super highway was not by chance, as the marks he had obtained with Bugatti since 2011 were made in the Wittenberg section, on the A2 highway.

On a day with little traffic on the A2, Passer accelerated the Chiron on a virtually empty stretch, where it was able to reach the 414 km/h mark, using a 10 km lane of perfect German pavement.

Having already done this with Veyron, the millionaire Passer broke the 402 km/h mark achieved in 2015, aboard a Veyron. Now the Czech has purchased a Chiron directly from the factory in Molsheim, France.

Taken by truck to Germany, the Chiron de Passer was reunited with his other cars, those being the Bentley Flying Spur, Porsche 911 Turbo and Lamborghini Aventador, all from the German Volkswagen group.

With a passenger on board, Passer accelerated his Chiron on the A2 highway, quickly raising the rear wing automatically and stretching the gears well to reach the 414 km/h mark.

This is only close to the final speed declared by Bugatti, this being 420 km/h. But, to reach the final, special conditions are needed for this, including having only the driver on board.

Wind and even traffic, not shown at the end of the mark, can influence, as well as the stretch used on the Autobahn, remembering that in some regions, the final is limited.

Anyway, without fines, this Bugatti Chiron passed well over 400 km/h and that’s not done every day.