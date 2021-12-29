how is the Corinthians search for a center forward

After a first half of 2021 without reinforcements, Corinthians fans got used to living with soap operas in the second half of this year that is about to leave us. And Giuliano? And Renato Augusto? And Roger Guedes? And Willian? And Paulinho? And now?

Now the ball is in the shirt 9. This is the Corinthians fan’s dream, boosted by the need for the field and the strong desire of the board to have a name that will devastate the block.

And speaking of daydreams, the figure that most penetrates the imagination of the Faithful Torcida is Edinson Cavani. But the Corinthians universe has reasons to believe that the Uruguayan is much more than a hypothesis, it could become real.

Cavani is 34 years old and, although he has a large market in Europe and currently plays for one of the great clubs in England, Manchester United, the athlete flirts well with the idea of ​​playing in South American football, even because he knows that he is. in the final phase of the career.

The center forward is 34 years old, is far from his best phase in the English team, has a contract until June 2022 and can amicably terminate his bond with the Red Devils to settle with another team.

Revealed by the modest Danube, from Uruguay, Cavani worked only one season as a professional for the Montevideo team and was soon transferred to Palermo, Italy, where he began his successful European career. A return to South America could be, perhaps, the first step for the attacker to get closer to his native country and compete, with conditions to win and be a protagonist, in a competition like the Copa Libertadores.

Timão has already placed a proposal on the staff of Cavani’s staff with very high numbers, with regard to salaries and gloves. The European standard can be achieved through the recent partnership that the Parque São Jorge clue made with Grupo Taunsa, a company in the agribusiness sector, which has already enabled the return of midfielder Paulinho, paying part of the salary, and has shown itself willing to join strong to ensure hiring a great 9 shirt.

What weighs against Corinthians is the competition with top clubs in the European market, with Barcelona, ​​which made an attack by Cavani. Even if they are willing to play in South America, having in hand a proposal from a traditional team in the Old Continent, with Barça, even though they are not experiencing a great moment, could end up weighing on the player’s decision.

If Cavani does not move forward, another Uruguayan, Luis Suárez, pleases President Duílio Monteiro Alves. However, unlike his fellow countryman, he still seems to enjoy the European market and even North America, in Major League Soccer teams, than the South American one. On the other hand, Suárez’s stage at his current club, Atlético de Madrid, is not good, since last season the center forward scored eight goals in 24 games, and the athlete’s contract, like Edinson’s, ends at mid-2022, and so far a renewal has not been discussed with the Colchoneros.

But, if it is really a Corinthians dream to have an international star for the next season and the club wakes up? The alternative becomes a Brazilian, who last season played in national football, but who has prestige outside Brazil. It’s about Diego Costa, who in 2021 defended Atlético-MG, where he was Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion, but went far from being the athlete’s protagonist in these achievements, being totally overshadowed by the magical year of Hulk.

Diego Costa is dissatisfied with his start at Galo and is considering the possibility of leaving the Minas Gerais club, although he has publicly stated his desire to stay in 2022 and fulfill his contract, which runs until December. On the other hand, Atlético is totally against any possibility of termination.

In all cases, Timon only foresees a contract negotiating his fatigue directly with the player. Under no circumstances will Corinthians pay to remove a striker from their home club or pay the termination fine.

The Corinthians board is very cautious, is not in a hurry in negotiations and intends to be accurate in the onslaught, announcing, before the beginning of Libertadores, a name to once again take over the large area for the Parque São Jorge club and also have a large marketing potential to leverage the brand, both of the institution and of the partner.