How pornography affects the brain and sexual habits of young people like singer Billie Eilish

Shin Suzuki

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

December 28, 2021, 4:45 pm -03 Updated 42 minutes ago

Credit, Interscope Photo caption, Billie Eilish, 20, said in a recent interview that pornography is “a disgrace”

A few decades ago, pornography was a fringe industry, part of the counterculture, and even had free speech activists in the US among its advocates. Opposing voices were mainly formed by religious and conservative groups.

Pornography now finds itself in a very different scenario. It’s a billion dollar industry, handles a fifth of all cellphone searches and has among its most scathing critics a young artist with a dark and rebellious image.

20-year-old American singer Billie Eilish said in a recent interview that pornography is “a disgrace” and reported being exposed to “violent” and “abusive” images when she started consuming such content at age 11 .

The question posed by presenter Howard Stern was prompted by the song’s “Home alone, tryin’ not to eat / Distract myself with pornography” verses male fantasy, from your most recent disc.

Eilish claimed that her brain was “destroyed” by watching disturbing sex videos at such a young age. And he pointed out that many of these productions distort the limits of what is considered normal during sex – including consent.

The advancement of pornography is closely linked to technological and media evolution. In much of the world in the pre-internet era, the most widely available sexual material consisted of nude magazines (almost always female) and VHS tapes rented from video stores, both of which were restricted from sale to under-18s.

The arrival of the web changed the game. The increase in broadband speed in the world since the late 2000s and the popularization of the smartphone boosted the quantity and variety of consumed porn – in addition to making access to content easier.

There is little age verification control for visiting explicit content sites. In the UK, child protection groups have campaigned for the British regulatory body to enact this measure.

Australia and Canada debate using a biometric identity for access, but there are fears about an invasion of adult users’ privacy. In Brazil, a bill by federal deputy Dagoberto Nogueira (PDT-MS) is in the Chamber to demand digital proof of age.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Since the advent of the Internet, the use of pornography has exploded.

A survey of 9,250 pre-teens aged 10 to 14 from five countries showed that 14.5% of young people interviewed in Ecuador (the lowest rate) and 33% in Belgium (the highest rate) have already consumed explicit material in this age group. The study was published in July 2021 in the journal Journal of Adolescent Health and focused on residents of poor areas.

Addiction

Over the past decade, one aspect of the fusion of pornography and technology has come into focus: addiction.

Although there is great debate in the medical community about the accuracy of the term – since certain conditions are necessary to define it as pathology – psychologists and psychiatrists have started to treat cases with digital devices that involve addiction.

One of these professionals is Anna Lembke, professor at Stanford University, USA, and head of the medical clinic specializing in addictions at the same institution.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, she says that “the addictive properties of any drug are enhanced by more quantity, more accessibility, more potency and more novelty. Internet and portable digital devices promote the rise of all of these domains, making today’s pornography more plentiful, more accessible, more powerful and more novel than the pornography of the past – and therefore more addictive.”

For her, “sex addiction is a huge problem, which grows in a hidden way” in society and has already led some of her patients to contemplate the idea of ​​suicide. “It’s not about lifestyles or social norms. It’s about the ways in which technology has turned the human connection – and that’s where sex comes in too – into a drug that everyone, including children, has access to.”

Lembke launched in 2021 Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence (Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, free translation).

The book examines the role of this neurotransmitter (central to brain activities linked to reward and pleasure) in the context of compulsive consumption – food, cell phone, social networks, among other fields – in modern life. Pornography is also an attraction in this dynamic determined by dopamine discharges.

The Stanford University professor explains in her book that our bodies are always trying to maintain homeostasis, a relative condition of body balance. One of the points of this state is the middle ground between pleasure and pain.

After getting a pleasurable sensation – whether eating chocolate or masturbating – the brain triggers a process to compensate for the other side of the scale, with the aim of returning to homeostasis. The pain side can manifest as discomfort, irritation, or mild depression. There is then the impulse to recreate the previous feeling of pleasure.

This neural dynamic occurs in everyone, but it has a different influence on the younger ones: the human brain is in formation until 25 years old.

“Neurons that ‘fire’ together create connections among themselves,” says Lembke. “This means that if we spend adolescence over-consuming pornography as the primary mechanism for achieving a relaxation effect – and that’s what pornography addiction is about – then we’ll create robust neural circuits that take root and consolidate for adulthood. ”

Trying to recreate a feeling of pleasure over and over again can diminish its intensity over time. That’s where the analogy with drug addiction works: the search for stronger doses arises.

In online pornography this often translates into clicking extreme sexual videos, with violence or some sort of taboo. “Dopamine responds to novelty in an environment, whether good or bad. Because it leads someone to adopt or avoid a behavior, something essential for survival”, says Lembke.

Anna Lucia Spear King, postgraduate professor at the Institute of Psychiatry at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and founding coordinator of the Delete-Detox Digital Laboratory at the same institution, addresses technological dependencies as “the tip of the iceberg, to investigate what is behind this behavior”.

In his view, “dependencies in general are the result of a person’s vulnerability, along with family issues and emotional weaknesses. This is directed towards a path that appears available in their lives”, he says. “This need for emotional fulfillment is directed towards the compulsion, for example, through online pornography.”

Decades of research on the influence of pornography on cases of sexual violence show complex results, which do not allow establishing a direct and broad relationship in the population between these two factors.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Research shows that for 30% of British teens over the age of 16, sex has not lived up to the expectations created by pornography

Neil Malamuth, a psychology professor at the University of California, USA, who has been studying the link between violence, media and explicit content for 40 years, tells BBC News Brasil that both pro and anti-pornography groups are selective in using data on the subject. They reject the nuances found so as not to disrupt their platforms or campaigns.

He notes that “only a relatively small number” within the population demonstrate the effects of media influence on episodes of sexual assault, but that “the implications and ramifications of these cases may extend to a much larger number of people.”

According to Malamuth, it is “clear that access to many types of pornography is far greater than it was years ago and that people select the type that specifically turns them on.” But he says he is more concerned “about all young people who don’t have much knowledge or education about ‘sexual positivity’ and how certain types of pornography can affect them.”

Psychologist Cynthia Perovano Camargo Baumel, who has a doctorate from the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES) on the influence of pornography on relationships, says that “we don’t have sex education, there are no places to discuss this, to clear up doubts and families don’t talk about it. The parameter about being with someone (for young people) is pornography.”

She says this is a problem for “the idealization of men’s performance, about penis size and duration of erection, and also for women about the willingness to engage in sex without any questioning and without any stimulation.”

For Anna Lembke, “there is a level at which all pornography is bad, regardless of whether we are addicted or not, because it objectifies and commodifies human interaction at its most basic level.”

Baumel says that there are a number of questions that should be asked about the production of pornography today, such as coercion and violence exerted on actresses and actors on film sets, in addition to consumption by young people without filter or debate. But the psychologist puts a historical perspective on the representation of sex.

“Since we walk this earth, we humans represent everything we do. On the cave walls there are representations of sexual acts. We talk about dances, we talk about food and we talk about sex that is part of our lives. And this was accompanied by the technology that was being developed: we started to make sculpture, there is sculpture of the sexual act. We started taking pictures, making videos… there is a sex record. So expressing and recording what is so important to us will always happen. There is this posture of let’s end this, let’s hide, let’s banish, let’s make it disappear from the face of the Earth. It doesn’t make sense: this is expression”, he says.